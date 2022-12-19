After opening the season with seven fairly pedestrian wins, the IUP women’s basketball team faced its toughest test yet Sunday.
Not only did the Crimson Hawks trail at halftime for the first time this season, they also entered the fourth quarter facing a deficit. It was new territory for this year’s squad as well as first-year IUP coach Craig Carey. But the Crimson Hawks answered the bell and rallied in the final quarter to pull out a 61-57 win over Kutztown in a PSAC crossover game at the KCAC.
On a day IUP’s offense was far from its best, the Crimson Hawks (8-0) clamped down on defense in the second half to roll to their eighth straight win and remain undefeated. They limited Kutztown to 7-for-29 shooting (24.1 percent) in the second half after the Golden Bears had their way in the paint and shot a red-hot 12-for-22 (54.5 percent) in the opening 20 minutes.
“They were just getting whatever they wanted,” sophomore guard Gina Adams said. “We were kind of being lackadaisical on defense and we were letting them get the passes, the drives, the kicks they wanted to, and I feel like in the second half, we really locked up.”
“It’s how we were guarding,” IUP coach Carey said. “We kind of lost our minds there in that first half, went completely against what we worked on all week, our principles defensively. And second half, we kind of tightened them up.”
Trailing 44-41 to start the fourth quarter, IUP went on a 12-4 run to turn a three-point deficit into a five-point lead at 53-48 with 4:06 left in the game. All of IUP’s points during the run came in the low post, and the Crimson Hawks finished with a 38-24 edge in points in the paint. Adams scored six points during the run, and senior Teirra Preston added a pair of timely buckets in the paint.
“We just had to come together because we were letting them do a lot of things in the first half that we don’t normally let teams do, like letting them go middle,” junior guard Maria Cerro said. “We really came together in the second half, stopped letting them go middle, really locking down on defense and coming together and being like, ‘This is our game. Let’s play defense the way we play defense.’”
“We probably missed about 10 layups, which doesn’t help your case,” longtime Kutztown coach Janet Malouf said. “We just missed shots that we’ve got to make, and that’s probably why the shooting percentage was so bad in the second half. We made all those in the first half.”
Cerro scored a game-high 19 points to lead IUP despite having an off-night shooting the ball. She entered the game third in the PSAC in field goal percentage, shooting well above 50 percent, but she was 6-for-18 from the field on this night. She also went 7-for-8 from the free throw line.
Adams nearly recorded a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds, while senior Alana Cardona contributed 13 points and seven boards. Preston chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
In addition to her offensive contributions, Adams also stepped in for two charging calls on defense during IUP’s fourth-quarter run. Both of them came with the Crimson Hawks holding three-point leads – 49-46 and 56-53 – and IUP went on to extend its lead to five points on its ensuing possession.
“Those were huge,” Cerro said. “When she took that charge – it’s one thing to score on offense, but a defensive stop is huge because it can really just change the entire motivation of the game, so I think when she got that charge, all of us were just like, ‘Hey, we got this.’ Those two charges were huge, so I give those to her because those were awesome.”
“When you see that motion of their hand,” Adams said referring to the officials, “everyone gets hyped because they know that is just huge momentum.”
IUP had its worst first quarter of the season by a wide margin. The Crimson Hawks attacked the basket time and time again and had plenty of looks around the rim, but they couldn’t finish. They shot a dismal 2-for-19 and trailed 15-7. Through the first seven games, IUP had scored at least 18 points in the first quarter in each game.
“I think we were just being timid, so we were shying away from contact,” Adams said. “We had to be strong, and we had to go into their chest and try to draw a foul if we couldn’t finish. I feel like that’s what we really focused on, just going into them and finishing and being strong.”
That’s just what the Crimson Hawks did the remainder of the game. They began to turn things around in the second quarter, shooting 8-for-14, and going 20-for-43 overall (46.5 percent) over the final three quarters.
IUP had won its first seven games by an average of 24.7 points per game, even though the Crimson Hawks committed at least 18 turnovers in each game. On Sunday, they found a way to win a close game, and they committed a season-low 17 turnovers to boot.
“It hasn’t always been pretty,” Carey said. “It’s been ugly a lot, but we’re trying to figure it out, trying to figure out this new system. New system for everyone, and they’re adjusting. These things take time, but they’re playing super hard. I can’t ask them to play any harder, and to me, that’s the most important.”