ALANA CARDONA worked against Kutztown’s Naia Pulliam in IUP’s win Sunday.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

After opening the season with seven fairly pedestrian wins, the IUP women’s basketball team faced its toughest test yet Sunday.

Not only did the Crimson Hawks trail at halftime for the first time this season, they also entered the fourth quarter facing a deficit. It was new territory for this year’s squad as well as first-year IUP coach Craig Carey. But the Crimson Hawks answered the bell and rallied in the final quarter to pull out a 61-57 win over Kutztown in a PSAC crossover game at the KCAC.

