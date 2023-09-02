On offense, his team had two turnovers and allowed five sacks. On defense, it had two penalties that gave Ashland a first down, one of which negated an IUP interception. And special teams was mostly a disaster, with two punts blocked, a missed field goal and a fumbled punt return just outside their own end zone.
Yet after his 16th-ranked IUP Crimson Hawks somehow managed to overcome that mountain of mistakes and rally for a 24-17 win over No. 12 Ashland on Thursday night, coach Paul Tortorella showed little, if any, sign of concern.
He knew his team thoroughly outplayed a really good opponent, and that’s a barometer he’s judging his team by.
“The mistakes that we made are easily correctable — like, easily correctable,” Tortorella said. “I would’ve never thought in a million years the mistakes we made tonight would’ve happened. Now I’d be worried if we had come back and won the game but got outplayed. But they had 189 yards and we had 366. We had the ball for almost 35 minutes. We were 10-for-17 on third and fourth downs and they were 4-for-16. If you take the penalties, mishaps in the kicking game and the turnovers away, you could honestly say they may not have scored any points the whole game.”
That last point is hard to argue against. The Eagles scored 17 points, all off direct gifts from the Crimson Hawks:
- Ashland’s first touchdown, a 1-yard Larry Martin run, came after IUP failed to block Isaac Brooks, and the Eagles’ outside rusher blocked Aiden Spitler’s punt. Ashland recovered at the IUP 1-yard line.
After IUP’s Jaheim Howard intercepted a pass from Ashland’s Trevor Byczinski to stop a drive inside the red zone, the Eagles were given new life when IUP rush end Cole Weightman was penalized for a facemask, giving the ball back to Ashland. On the next play, the Eagles’ Dezmin Lyburtus ran 8 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14 in the fourth quarter.
Ashland took its only lead soon after when IUP’s Darius Bruce fumbled a punt and the Eagles recovered at the IUP 2. Three run plays netted nothing, and Ashland had to settle for a field goal and a 17-14 lead with eight minutes left to play.
Those three Ashland scoring drives, which netted the Eagles all 17 of their points, covered 10 yards.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of different kinds of games,” Tortorella said, “and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen one like that. They scored 17 points and only gained 10 yards. I’ve never in my life seen that. And if you tell me we’re going to do that and win, I’d say you’re crazy. You’re totally insane.”
Yet the crazy thing was IUP won the game. After Ashland took the lead, the Crimson Hawks could have waited for the next mistake to seal their fate, but instead they brushed the negativity aside and found a way to score 10 points to close out the game and beat Ashland for the fourth time since 2017.
“We know how to just play the next play,” said IUP quarterback Karst Hunter, who threw for 222 yards and three scores in his debut, including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Quinn Zinobile for the winning touchdown with 1:20 left to play. “We know how to deal with adversity.”
Tortorella said the game will serve as a great learning tool.
“We will learn way more from this game than if we would have if we played somebody that wasn’t very good and blew them out,” he said. “The thing that’s encouraging is with all the mistakes, and we were down 17-14 and we got the ball, and we came back and scored 10 points.”
PUNT PROBLEMS: IUP fans must have felt déjà vu when Spitler’s first two punts were blocked. It happened in 2021, when Edinboro blocked Dylan Grubbs’ first two kicks in a 21-17 upset win, which came a week after California blocked Grubbs’ final punt to rally for a 38-35 win.
But Tortorella said there were logical reasons for the miscues that can easily be fixed, and they’re not indicators of a larger problem. The first block came when Spitler dropped the snap, and Tortorella said the punter simply lost the ball in the sun. On the second one, nobody blocked Brooks, and even an NFL punter might not be able to get a kick off in that short amount of time.
“We came in from the pregame warmup and I told everybody to put eye black on, but the punter didn’t do it,” Tortorella said. “He literally lost it in the sun. And then on the punt that was blocked, we just turned the guy loose.”
GOOD ENOUGH: Hunter had a mixed bag of sorts in his first game as the IUP quarterback after transferring this summer from Colorado Mesa. He did have a big run to extend a scoring drive and he threw three touchdown passes and was calm against the storm when IUP was rallying for the win, but it wasn’t all perfect. Hunter was sacked five times, and Tortorella said four of those were because the quarterback held the ball too long.
“He’s a second behind right now,” Tortorella said. “We need to get him to where he is not a second behind. And that second behind is the difference between taking a sack or running it. He made a ton of plays with his feet. He’s just got to speed it up. If the guys aren’t open, it’s fine, don’t take a sack. He can run because he’s dangerous running the ball. He’s a big guy who is fast.”
NOTES: Tight end Cole Laney caught three passes for 106 yards. It was the first 100-yard receiving game for an IUP tight end since Brock DiCicco had 11 catches for 111 yards against California on Oct. 18, 2014. … Tortorella said Bruce should not have even been in position to muff the punt that led to Ashland’s field goal. Because it was fourth-and-5 near midfield, IUP was worried about a fake punt and didn’t send anyone back to field a kick. When the punt came, Bruce should have let the ball roll instead of trying to catch it. “He shouldn’t even have gone back there,” Tortorella said. “But he went back, and if the ball hits the ground, let it go. It was going out of the end zone anyway.”
