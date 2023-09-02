iup football logo
On offense, his team had two turnovers and allowed five sacks. On defense, it had two penalties that gave Ashland a first down, one of which negated an IUP interception. And special teams was mostly a disaster, with two punts blocked, a missed field goal and a fumbled punt return just outside their own end zone.

Yet after his 16th-ranked IUP Crimson Hawks somehow managed to overcome that mountain of mistakes and rally for a 24-17 win over No. 12 Ashland on Thursday night, coach Paul Tortorella showed little, if any, sign of concern.