Hawks play their best at most opportune time

Defense and rebounding were crucial in IUP’s win over Mercyhurst on Saturday at the KCAC.
The Crimson Hawks rode their 3-point shooting to the finish line.
IUP, undefeated, ranked No. 1 in the country and facing its stiffest opponent to this point of the season and fiercest rival in recent years, shut down Mercyhurst after taking an early burst, controlled the boards and discovered some consistency on offense in an 80-67 victory. The Hawks moved to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in the PSAC and dropped Mercyhurst to 9-2 and 5-2.
“There were two main things before the game,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “We had to defend the 3-point line, and we had to outrebound them. … And us making shots, making 3s, was really good. The other day we struggled shooting the ball and had to grind it out. This shows we need to be good at both ends of the floor, and we haven’t really been great offensively. We’ve had spurts a lit bit, but we have the potential to be really good on offense with our ability to pass and execute. We’ve got to continue to grow as a team.”
IUP has leaned on its defense while the offense finds its way with graduate guard Shawndale Jones coming off ACL surgery and junior forward Ethan Porterfield continuing to get a handle on a thyroid condition that led to surgery two weeks before the start of the regular season.
The Hawks entered Saturday as the top-ranked team in the country in field goal percentage defense and scoring defense, and while their field goal percentage on offense has steadily risen above .480, inconsistencies and lapses have prevented them from averaging more than 80 points per game.
Facing one of top 3-point shooting teams in the country, IUP took an early barrage from the Lakers, who finished at their season average of 41 percent but shot only 38.3 percent overall (23-for-60). After starting 7-for-8, Mercyhurst shot only 31 percent (16-for-52) and scored only one bucket off an offensive rebound.
Mercyhurst made seven 3s in the first half and finished 11-for-27, but only four came in the second half. IUP countered with five 3s in the first and four in the second for nine on 22 attempts.
That was part of one of IUP’s most efficient shooting performances of the season, which came against a team that holds team under 40 percent shooting. The Hawks shot 52.8 percent overall (28-for-53) and had 21 assists. Jones (19 points), Porterfield (17) and Dave Morris (21) led the offense and accounted for seven 3s and 15 assists, and 6-6 sophomore Tomiwa Sulaiman turned his typically energetic 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Mercyhurst’s Aiden Reichert, a 6-4 sophomore, scored a game-high 23 points.
“I think this the best we’ve played together collectively,” Jones said. “I love the way we played, especially in a big-time game like this. We all came together, and it’s nice everybody made shots and just let it flow.”
All in all, given the opponent, it was probably IUP’s best game of the season.
“I feel like it’s our best 40 minutes because that’s the best team we’ve beaten,” Lombardi said. “The thing with 40 minutes, the guys had another gear today. I’m not a good enough coach to get them inspired to play a team when they know they might be favored by double digits. But they have a lot of respect for Mercyhurst … and they coached themselves a little bit more and a found a little more energy within.”
“It was definitely a tough one,” Morris said. “This showed us how much we can battle. … I would say it was definitely a good 40 minutes to show us how much we can battle because it’s going to come in March, and we needed that.”
IUP plays at winless Gannon on Wednesday and then visits Pitt-Johnstown (10-3, 6-1) on Saturday.
“This was the best challenge we’ve had this year,” Porterfield said, “but we still have levels to go. I get real excited about what this team is capable of.”