IUP clamped down on the defensive end and battled back for a 71-65 victory over California in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s basketball game at the KCAC on Saturday.
IUP (13-3, 8-3) doubled up California (10-7, 6-5) in the fourth quarter, 24-12, turning a four-point deficit into a nine-point lead with under 30 seconds remaining.
The Hawks placed all five starters in double figures. Maria Cerro and Gina Adams logged a game-high 19 points each. Teirra Preston scored 12, and Alaina Cardona 11 and Kiera Baughman 10. Cardona had 11 rebounds and Preston 10 for double-doubles.
Adams came up clutch when it mattered at the foul line, drained all seven of her free throws to go with a pair of 3-point field goals. She scored 14 points in the second half. Cerro went 5-for-5 from 3-point range.
Rajah Fink, an all-conference performer for IUP last season before transferring to California, paced the Vulcans with 17 points and 21 rebounds. Three other starters scored in double figures.
The Vulcans went cold down the stretch, going close to five minutes without a basket as IUP methodically battled back.
The Hawks continually chipped away in the fourth, taking control with 3:39 remaining during a 10-0 run. Cerro drove into the paint to lift IUP ahead at 60-59 and the Crimson Hawks eventually expanded their edge to nine at the foul line.
The first half was tightly contested with five ties and 11 lead changes. The Hawks shot 45.8 percent from the floor in the opening half, while California mustered just 34.3 percent from the floor. The Vulcans launched 70 shots, 20 more than IUP.
California jumped out to a 6-2 advantage in the first before IUP moved back in front with the next five points. Cardona closed out the first quarter scoring for IUP at 1:47 before Ciaira Lloyd responded with a pull-up shot, pushing the California advantage to 17-14 at the end of the quarter.
Cerro tied the game with 3-pointers on two occasions in the second quarter. The Hawks stepped up the defensive intensity as California underwent a scoring drought for several minutes. Off a turnover, the Hawks converted with Baughman sticking a jumper for a 24-23 edge. Fink tallied five straight points for the Vulcans before Adams countered back five in a row for IUP, capped by a carving layup through contact with 36 seconds left in the second.
Herrington capped the first half with a layup for a 30-29 California lead at the break.
The Vulcans led throughout the third quarter, outscoring IUP 23-18, but the Hawks remained within striking distance. California twice stretched the lead to 10 points before settled for a six-point spread, 53-47, after three quarter.
In the fourth, IUP took a quick 54-53 lead, fell behind 59-56 and then mounted the game-changing 10-0 run.
IUP had 19 assists on 24 field goals, with Baughman dealing out six. The Hawks shot 48 percent from the floor for the game and went 12-for-15 from the free throw line in the second half.
The Hawks play three games this week, starting this evening at Edinboro (10-6, 7-4). IUP then visits Slippery Rock (9-8, 4-7) on Wednesday before returning home to take on East Stroudsburg (9-8, 5-6) on Saturday.