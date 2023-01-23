iup women vs. cal

Teirra Preston (20) shot over California’s Rajah Fink, her former teammate, in IUP’s win at the KCAC on Saturday.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

IUP clamped down on the defensive end and battled back for a 71-65 victory over California in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s basketball game at the KCAC on Saturday.

IUP (13-3, 8-3) doubled up California (10-7, 6-5) in the fourth quarter, 24-12, turning a four-point deficit into a nine-point lead with under 30 seconds remaining.

