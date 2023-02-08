iup-upj men

TOMIWA SULAIMAN grabbed one of his 11 offensive rebounds in a crowd of Pitt-Johnstown players in IUP’s victory at the KCAC on Wednesday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Coming off their first loss of the season, IUP rebounded from its horrid shooting performance at Mercyhurst and beat Pitt-Johnstown, 70-60, with a strong second half at the KCAC on Wednesday night.

IUP, which shot 29 percent against Mercyhurst in a 92-49 loss, peppered Pitt-Johnstown for 61.3 percent shooting in the second half and dominated the boards in front of 3,242 fans, the largest crowd at the KCAC this season.