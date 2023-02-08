Coming off their first loss of the season, IUP rebounded from its horrid shooting performance at Mercyhurst and beat Pitt-Johnstown, 70-60, with a strong second half at the KCAC on Wednesday night.
IUP, which shot 29 percent against Mercyhurst in a 92-49 loss, peppered Pitt-Johnstown for 61.3 percent shooting in the second half and dominated the boards in front of 3,242 fans, the largest crowd at the KCAC this season.
Tomiwa Suliaman scored 24 points and raked in 15 rebounds, Ethan Porterfield scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Dave Morris hit three 3-point field goals in succession in the second half to spur No. 1-ranked IUP to its 23rd win in 24 games.
Sulaiman, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, pulled down 11 of his rebounds on offense, and IUP led in second-chance points, 24-4. IUP outrebounded the Mountain Cats 43-24 overall.
“Obviously the story of the game is we had 19 more rebounds,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “In a way we willed it until our offense started executing the way we wanted it to. Up to that point we kept ourselves in the game by willing it with heart.”
IUP (23-1, 17-1 PSAC) shot 28.6 percent in the first half but found its stroke early in the second half. Scoring close to the bucket on offensive boards and layups helped, too. Sulaiman was 10-for-18 from the floor, and Porterfield was 8-for-12 despite playing on an ailing right leg.
Morris finished with 16 points and made 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Shawndale Jones, who entered the game as the leading scorer in the PSAC at 21.0 points per game, managed only five points but did hand out six assists.
Pitt-Johnstown (17-6, 13-4) held the lead until midway into the second half. Morris responded in a big way for IUP, which did not trail over the final 10:51 of the contest. John Paul Kromka dropped in 21 points despite limited action in the first half, while Joe Batt and Ryan Smith chipped in 10 points apiece.
Morris’ 3s turned a three-point deficit into a six-point lead at the 8:39 mark of the second half. From there, Sulaiman provided the offense for the Hawks, which built a double-digit lead with under six minutes remaining.
Going back and forth early, Porterfield lifted IUP ahead 9-6 with an and-one foul shot. The lead expanded to seven points at 11:43 on a tip-in from Damir Brooks, and the Hawks stretch the advantage to 10 at 18-8 before Pitt-Johnstown pulled within three at halftime, 25-22.
In the second half, Porterfield pushed the Hawks to their largest lead of the night at 16 points, 68-52, with a 3 at 1:53.
Pitt-Johnstown had its six-game winning streak snapped.
IUP visits Clarion on Saturday.