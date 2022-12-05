BLOOMSBURG — Third-ranked IUP breezed past Bloomsburg, 69-49, on Saturday night to finish off a weekend sweep of its PSAC crossover games.
IUP (7-0) used another lockdown defensive showing, limiting Bloomsburg (0-5) to 28.8 percent shooting on the night. The Crimson Hawks held a decisive 27-10 edge in points off turnovers.
Shawndale Jones surpassed the 20-point plateau for the sixth time in seven games, finishing with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Ethan Porterfield was also in double figures with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, part of a balanced scoring output for the Hawks. Damir Brooks added seven points, including some highlight-reel dunks in the second half.
The duo of Ash Kemble and Jake Nelson paced the Huskies on a tough shooting night with 10 points each. The Huskies narrowed a 31-point gap over the final few minutes with IUP working in players from the bench. The Crimson Hawks collected 14 steals and forced 18 turnovers.
IUP held Bloomsburg scoreless over the final 1:51 of the opening half. Leading 35-23 at the half, IUP held a 9-0 edge in fast-break points.
With the score knotted early, IUP opened up an 11-3 spurt to surge ahead near the midway point of the half. Jones dropped in a 3-pointer for a 15-7 edge before the Huskies slowly battled back. Kyle Polce lined up a 3-pointer from the right corner, stretching the IUP lead to 27-15.
The Hawks methodically built up a double-figure lead at the end of the opening half with three foul shots over the last 26 seconds.
Off a chaotic sequence in the second half, Jones patiently drilled a 3 with under 16 minutes remaining in the second half, opening up a 42-26 lead. Out of the media timeout, Porterfield drove inside for an easy basket before Dallis Dillard dropped in an uncontested 3 from the left wing.
The Hawks used a 22-5 burst to put the contest away near the midway point of the second half. Off a steal and missed transition layup, Tomiwa Sulaiman was there for the putback and a 56-30 advantage.
Moments later, Brooks showcased his explosiveness on a two-handed dunk following a baseline feed from Jaheim Bethea. Following a Bethea steal, Brooks gathered the ball at midcourt and soared down for another slam. Bethea finished with four assists and three steals in 18 minutes off the bench.
IUP plays host to Penn State Altoona at 4 p.m. Sunday.