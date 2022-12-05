damir brooks

DAMIR BROOKS

BLOOMSBURG — Third-ranked IUP breezed past Bloomsburg, 69-49, on Saturday night to finish off a weekend sweep of its PSAC crossover games.

IUP (7-0) used another lockdown defensive showing, limiting Bloomsburg (0-5) to 28.8 percent shooting on the night. The Crimson Hawks held a decisive 27-10 edge in points off turnovers.

