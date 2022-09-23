If history is any indicator, at halftime of IUP’s football game against Mercyhurst on Saturday you’ll have a good idea of how the game will end.
The past four years, the Lakers have not scored a single point in the second half of their games against IUP. Those four games tended to be tight in the first half, but after the break, IUP figured out the right formula and blew away Mercyhurst by a combined 80-0 score.
IUP has beaten Mercyhurst 10 consecutive times, and in six of those 10 games, the Lakers were shut out in the second half. All told, Mercyhurst has scored only 31 total points in the second half against IUP the past 10 times the teams have met.
“That’s an interesting point,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “Most of the games with them in the past, we’ve had really tough first halves. They were like one-score games at halftime, and in the second half we had our way with them. Whether we wore them down, it’s hard to say.”
Tortorella wouldn’t mind if that trend continues Saturday when Mercyhurst comes to town (4 p.m. kickoff) for the Crimson Hawks’ home opener. After beating East Stroudsburg (by 3) and Shippensburg (by 23) in PSAC crossover games to open the season, the Crimson Hawks begin divisional play against the Lakers, with big games against Slippery Rock and California looming the two weeks after.
The Crimson Hawks are in a better place after whipping Shippensburg on the road last week than they were when they opened the season at East Stroudsburg. They seemed to have corrected many of the mistakes that plagued them, although some issues persist.
Maybe the biggest one is penalties. The Crimson Hawks have been called for a league-high 100 yards per game in penalties, many of which seem to come at the worst possible times.
“On offense, the only time we really get stopped is when we get a penalty,” Tortorella said. “We had the ball 13 times Saturday, and we really should have scored 10 times when push comes to shove. And on defense, they scored twice on us, but we helped them each time with 45 yards in penalties.”
The Lakers will come to town presenting a different set of challenges than in years past. Ryan Riemedio is in his first season as head coach, and he has scrapped the offense Mercyhurst ran under Marty Schaetzle –– the I-formation and power run game –– in favor of the shotgun spread that pretty much everyone runs these days.
So far, the results have been favorable, with the Lakers leading the 16-team PSAC in scoring offense at 41.7 points per game.
“They’ve totally changed,” Tortorella said. “They are a true one-back shotgun team running the zone. They have a lot of West Coast-type principles. It’s a total different deal now than was, was before. Their personnel kind of tells you what the formation’s going to be, but it’s not a guarantee.”
Mercyhurst is second in the PSAC in rushing yardage per game (202.0) but that may not mean much to the Crimson Hawks, who held Shippensburg to just 48 yards on the ground last week and are third in the PSAC in that category.
The other area the IUP defense may have an advantage is third downs. Last week, Shippensburg went 0-for-12 on third downs, and the Crimson Hawks lead NCAA Division II with a defensive third-down conversion rate of 13.6 percent.
But Tortorella said that statistics may not tell the whole story.
“We did a good job,” he said. “But the thing that we have to get used to is when teams cross the 50 (-yard line), they going for it on fourth down much more than they used to, and (Shippensburg was) 3-for-4 on fourth down. So, we kind of combine them. They ended up 3-for-16, which is still great, but you have to treat fourth down like third down anymore.”
NOTES: Tortorella said running back Adam Houser (hamstring), running back/wide receiver Qashah Carter (ankle), offensive lineman Gerald Comedy (Achilles) and tight end Cam Suman (knee) are questionable for Saturday’s game. … The 1993 IUP football team, which played in the NCAA Division II championship game, will be inducted into the IUP Athletics Hall of Fame, along with 10 individuals, before the game in a ceremony at the KCAC. … Saturday’s game will be the first played on Frank Cignetti Field since the hall-of-fame coach died on Sept. 10.