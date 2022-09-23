iup logo 01.jpg
If history is any indicator, at halftime of IUP’s football game against Mercyhurst on Saturday you’ll have a good idea of how the game will end.

The past four years, the Lakers have not scored a single point in the second half of their games against IUP. Those four games tended to be tight in the first half, but after the break, IUP figured out the right formula and blew away Mercyhurst by a combined 80-0 score.

