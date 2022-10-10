CALIFORNIA — For IUP, it was another trip to Adamson Stadium with another bizarre ending. But this time, it didn’t come with a dose of heartbreak.
After trailing for most of Saturday’s game, the 18th-ranked Crimson Hawks (5-0 overall, 3-0 PSAC West) rallied in the fourth quarter to take the lead, then hung on with their talons for a 22-21 win over California (3-3, 2-1) in the annual Coal Bowl.
“All that matters is when we look back at it, it’s going show a ‘W’ for us,” said IUP defensive back Darius Bruce. “It wasn’t the prettiest, but we got it done.”
The win, IUP’s first at Adamson Stadium since 2006, wasn’t clinched until an illegal motion penalty was called against the Vulcans with eight seconds left, and the resulting 10-second runoff ended the game as California was scrambling to spike the ball to stop the clock to attempt a game-winning field goal.
“It was crazy,” said IUP quarterback Mak Sexton, who threw for 305 yards and one touchdown. “We definitely didn’t have our best game today, but we still fought and found a way to win. So, I think that says a lot about our team and our resiliency.”
The Crimson Hawks did enough wrong to lose the game, including two turnovers, some ill-timed penalties and lapses on both sides of the ball. But they also did what they had to do to overcome an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, ending a string of seven painful losses at California.
“It’s a nice to get a win here,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella, who upped his career mark against California to 3-2. “We shot ourselves in the foot so much, but we were in the game. Probably the first three quarters we did a lot of things that teams that win games don’t do. But then in the fourth quarter, our guys played really hard, and we were good enough to win the game.”
IUP scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, on Sexton’s 27-yard pass to Isaiah Houser and Dayjure Stewart’s 1-yard run, to take the lead on what had been mostly a miserable, cold afternoon. But the sun came out and the Crimson Hawks heated up, with Stewart’s touchdown coming with just 1:27 left to play.
But California didn’t fold.
The Vulcans ran 10 plays and moved from their 21-yard line to IUP’s 15. California had to burn its final timeout after IUP’s Connor Kelly sacked Cal quarterback Noah Mitchell near midfield. A pass interference penalty on third down on IUP extended the drive, and after a few quick completions, the Vulcans were in field goal range, but the clock was ticking.
They lined up to spike the ball, but wide receiver Malik Langley shuffled his feet to move backward off the line of scrimmage after the offensive line was set, and the line judge threw the yellow flag.
The officials gathered, and referee Dave Blair announced the call and said it required a 10-second runoff, which meant the game was over.
“We were going to run one more play and then potentially kick the field goal,” said California coach Gary Dunn. “I’ve never had a game end like that before. I’m going to refrain from comment about the procedure of that. But, you know, I think you’ve got to let the kids finish the game.”
The past seven trips to California ended in misery for IUP, with five of the losses coming by eight points or fewer. But the roles were reversed this time around. California led 7-3 at halftime, 14-3 early in the third quarter and 21-10 entering the fourth. But IUP fought back and won the fourth quarter. The offense scored when it needed to, and the defense made critical stops, including back-to-back 3-and-out drives that led to IUP’s two touchdowns.
What’s impressive is that IUP rolled up 403 yards of offense against a defense that entered the day allowing only 288 per game and was bent on not letting IUP receiver Duane Brown beat them. Brown, who had 554 receiving yards and six scores in IUP’s first four games, was held to three catches for 50 yards while facing almost constant double teams.
Hilton Ridley was the benefactor of the attention to Brown, and the 6-foot-3 sophomore finished the day with eight catches for 161 yards and was named the Coal Bowl MVP.
“I’m built for this,” Ridley said. “I like those moments. I know teams are going to key on Duane. So, it was my time to step up and do more for the team.”
The IUP defense also stepped up, keeping the Vulcans frustrated for much of the day. California totaled only 303 total yards. Kelly led the way with a career-high 13 tackles and had 2.5 of his team’s 10 tackles for loss. Kelly, Raunya Mitchell and Terrell Williams each had a sack.
But the defensive highlight was an interception Bruce made in the first quarter, when he leaped high and snared Mitchell’s pass with one hand. IUP didn’t convert on the turnover, but the highlight-reel pick gave the team energy. On Sunday morning, the one-handed interception was No. 3 ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.
Bruce’s play rejected the adage that defensive backs play defense because they don’t have the hands to be wide receivers on offense.
“That’s a myth,” Bruce said with a smile. “We’ve all got hands around here, man. We all got hands around here.”
The win erased the bad memories of last year, when IUP lost a 10-point lead in the game’s final two minutes, which sent the Crimson Hawks into a tailspin that knocked them out of playoff contention. By handing the Vulcans their third loss of the season, IUP might have just put its nemesis in the rearview mirror.
“This was revenge,” Ridley said. “They took our season last year, and we just took theirs.”