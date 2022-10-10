CALIFORNIA — For IUP, it was another trip to Adamson Stadium with another bizarre ending. But this time, it didn’t come with a dose of heartbreak.

After trailing for most of Saturday’s game, the 18th-ranked Crimson Hawks (5-0 overall, 3-0 PSAC West) rallied in the fourth quarter to take the lead, then hung on with their talons for a 22-21 win over California (3-3, 2-1) in the annual Coal Bowl.

Tags