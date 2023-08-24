IUP wrapped up its preseason camp Wednesday night with an intrasquad scrimmage that looked like a microcosm of camp itself.
The offense started kind of slow, then picked up the pace and looked good. All along, the defense held its own.
So with a week to go until the season opener against Ashland (Ohio) on Aug. 31, Crimson Hawks coach Paul Tortorella likes how his team is developing.
“We looked like a different team tonight than we did last week,” he said. “We’ve made some strides. This was our first time, really, in game-like conditions, and the defense is usually ahead. But it looked like we picked it up on offense tonight. I saw a lot of good things on both sides.”
Quarterback Karst Hunter, a transfer from Colorado Mesa, unofficially went 9-for-14 for 122 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also rushed four times for 79 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard burst up the middle against the first-team defense.
Hunter connected on only two of his first six passes but then went 7-for-8 the rest of the way.
Third-string quarterback Blayne Romano overcame two early interceptions (although one was called back by a penalty) to complete 4 of 8 passes for 21 yards, and the tailback tandem of J.D. Younger and Adam Houser combined for 110 yards on 18 carries, with Houser gaining 88 on 13 rushes.
“He’s had a great camp,” Tortorella said of Houser.
Dayjure Stewart, the team’s top returning rusher, was only cleared to practice this week after having reconstructive knee surgery in January and did not play in the scrimmage. His timetable to return is uncertain, but Tortorella thinks the Crimson Hawks are in a good place until Stewart comes back. Randy Washington, who was moved from defense in the spring, has been hobbled by an injury and should be back soon.
“If I had to pick out a group that was probably the best in preseason camp, it would probably be the running backs,” Tortorella said, “and two of the top four didn’t even really practice. But Younger and Houser, (Parker) Gregg and (Austin) Caye, those guys have done a great job this camp.”
The leading receiver was redshirt freshman Cy Clark, who caught three passes for 54 yards, all from Hunter. Tight end Marcus Day had three catches for 24 yards, and Hunter’s former teammate at Colorado Mesa, Sebastian Campbell, had three for 16. Quinn Zinoble, a transfer from Albany (N.Y.), caught two passes for 19 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown from Hunter.
The IUP defense looked solid through most of the night. The star was safety Darius Bruce, who had a sack and –– like he did in last week’s scrimmage –– an interception return for a touchdown, this time taking one back 62 yards for a score.
“He made a hell of a play tonight,” Tortorella said, “but he needs to keep making them.”
Redshirt freshman Noah Johnston had an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Zinoble by Hunter, and starting strong safety Jaheim Howard had one on a pass from Romano that was negated by a pass interference penalty.
“That’s a bad play all around,” Tortorella said. “We threw a pick and got called for pass interference, so nobody really did their job on that play.”
The defense didn’t have any alarmingly bad plays and forced several punts. Logan Danielson also had a sack, and Terell Williams had a tackle for loss.
The Crimson Hawks will go through a light practice today and then two solid ones Friday and Saturday before taking Sunday off. Classes start Monday, and then there’s only a few days until the season kicks off under the lights.
“From here on out,” Tortorella said, “it’s all Ashland.”
NOTES: Receivers Derek Lockhart and Jack Goodrich did not play. Lockhart didn’t need to play, and Goodrich, a transfer from West Florida, is out with a shoulder injury. … Kicker Nick Andrassi made 2 of 3 field goal attempts (good from 20 and 23, missed from 39) and went 3-for-3 on extra points. … Punter Aiden Spitler averaged 30 yards on four kicks.
