SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — IUP women’s basketball ran out of steam in a 52-48 road setback to Slippery Rock on Wednesday night at Morrow Field House.

Slippery Rock (11-8, 6-7) snapped a 29-game losing streak to IUP (13-5, 8-5), posting the team’s first win in 16 years. Isabellah Middleton dropped in a game-high 19 points with nine rebounds, while Deleah Gibson notched 16 points, five rebounds and four steals.

