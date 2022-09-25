Mercyhurst repeatedly dared IUP to run the ball Saturday afternoon. The Lakers left town bruised and battered and probably regretting their decision.
Led by tailback Dayjure Stewart’s career-high 256 yards, the Crimson Hawks amassed nearly 400 yards on the ground and steamrolled the Lakers, 33-16, in the PSAC West opener for both teams. A crowd of more than 5,000 fans on a perfect fall afternoon watched IUP beat Mercyhurst for the 11th year in a row in the annual Hall of Fame game.
“In the past we have had a lot of success running the ball against Mercyhurst,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella, who coached his 50th game at IUP. “But they were doubling (wide receiver) Duane (Brown) and they were playing two-high (safeties). They played with a light box, and we took advantage of it. They weren’t going to let us beat them with the deep ball. They were basically inviting us to run the ball, which we like to do anyway, and they never really loaded the box the whole game.”
Brown, who had 20 catches for 362 receiving yards in IUP’s first two games, was held to six catches for 47 yards, but three of those went for scores, two of which were inside the Mercyhurst 5-yard line when the Lakers changed plans and loaded the box to try to prevent a rushing touchdown. Quarterback Mak Sexton, who passed for 699 yards the first two games, was 11-for-15 for 88 yards against a defense that often left only five or six defenders in the box.
“It’s simple,” Tortorella said. “When the defense gives you a soft box, you have to run. And when they load the box, you have to take advantage of your one-on-ones. You can’t let them dictate to you what you’re doing to do.”
Instead, the Crimson Hawks dictated to Mercyhurst what would happen, and it was a heavy dose of Stewart. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound sophomore carried the ball 32 times –– the most by an IUP back since 2015 –– and averaged 6.9 yards per carry. His rushing total is tied for the sixth all-time for IUP.
“Shoutout to my line,” Stewart said of tackles Darrell Davis and McLean Djouha, guards John Robinson and Gerald Comedy and center Collin Pietropola, who paved the way for IUP’s 383 rushing yards. “It all starts with them. Without them it would not be possible. I just took what I could get. I just read my keys. I worked hard in practice every day and it helped me a lot today.”
Robinson, the left guard, compared the Lakers’ plan to the one Edinboro employed last season in upsetting IUP, 21-17.
“They were playing the pass,” he said. “To me, they were watching tape from the Edinboro game last year and they were giving us the run. So, it was on us to punish them for that.”
Stewart had 40 yards on his first four carries and 124 yards in the first half. The Crimson Hawks finally showed mercy on the Lakers by taking Stewart out midway through the fourth quarter.
“He’s a good back who’s becoming a great back,” Tortorella said. “He ran the ball hard, ran through tackles and made a lot of guys miss. If he keeps doing what he’s doing, he will be a special running back here at IUP.”
SHOWING IMPROVEMENT: The IUP defense has been a work in progress all season. It had its best game yet on Saturday, allowing only 240 yards, 74 of which came on their last drive, with the outcome already decided.
“Week by week, the goal is to be better,” said linebacke r Connor Kelly. “Obviously, we have stuff to fix, but step by step, we’re getting better and better. We still have work to do. There’s no doubt about it.”
One part of the defense Tortorella was especially happy with was the way it rebounded in sudden-change situations. Sexton threw two interceptions in the first half, and both times the IUP defense forced a three-and-out.
“Our defense recovered each time,” he said. “Those two interceptions didn’t hurt us.”
Lineman Greg Moore led IUP with six tackles, including two for loss and one sack. Tyrone Fowler Jr. had 1.5 sacks and Maurice Feazell had half a sack. Cornerback Naszhir Taylor broke up two passes.
NOTES ON THE WIN: Tortorella upped his record to 41-9. That’s the most wins by an IUP coach through 50 games. … He upped his record to 25-0 when IUP holds an opponent to 17 points or fewer. … IUP has started the season 3-0 for the seventh time in the past 10 seasons. … Brown has 36 career touchdowns at IUP, the fifth-highest total in school history. … IUP did not punt Saturday and has scored in all 12 quarters this season. … The 383 rushing yards is IUP’s most since gaining 384 against Slippery Rock in 2017. … The 88 passing yards is its fewest in a regular-season game since having 80 against Bloomsburg in 2016. … Mercyhurst scored nine points in the second half, making it the first time since 2016 that the Lakers scored against IUP after halftime.
KUDOS: Tortorella said his team got a boost from an unexpected source: The IUP marching band.
Under the guidance of new director Zach Cheever, the band moved from sitting in the end zone to the home side of Miller Stadium and played throughout the game.
“They were tremendous,” Tortorella said. “That’s a football band right there. I heard them the whole game, in between series, in between plays. I thought they were great. And I liked them being back in the (bleachers). They’re more on top of you. When they’re down in the end zone you don’t always hear them. They gave us a little bit of a home-field advantage because they were into the game.”