IUP tailback Dayjure Stewart (1) rushed for a career-high 256 yards in Saturday’s win over Mercyhurst in the Hall of Fame game at Miller Stadium.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

Mercyhurst repeatedly dared IUP to run the ball Saturday afternoon. The Lakers left town bruised and battered and probably regretting their decision.

Led by tailback Dayjure Stewart’s career-high 256 yards, the Crimson Hawks amassed nearly 400 yards on the ground and steamrolled the Lakers, 33-16, in the PSAC West opener for both teams. A crowd of more than 5,000 fans on a perfect fall afternoon watched IUP beat Mercyhurst for the 11th year in a row in the annual Hall of Fame game.

