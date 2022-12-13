Sometimes you need to take a step back before you can take two forward.
That’s the plight of the IUP Crimson Hawks.
The Hawks played for the first time in a week Sunday, and they played without two of their best players.
It was precautionary.
Shawndale Jones, a graduate guard and the leading scorer in the PSAC, sat out while resting a knee that was surgically repaired just shy of a year ago.
Ethan Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, continued to combat a health condition that requires prescription medication to control.
So, as a precaution, Jones, on advice from his surgeon, rested his swelled knee, and Porterfield, under doctors’ orders, wasn’t cleared to practice. Both were present Sunday and smiling, but both wore sweats.
Regardless, IUP did what it was supposed to do and dispatched a competitive Division III Penn State-Altoona team with ease, 99-54, in a game that offered significant learning opportunities for both teams.
For IUP, that was playing with lineups coach Joe Lombardi hopes not to see with frequency this season.
“We played eight guys, and I guess one guy is an upperclassmen,” he said. “The rest are either in their second year of competition or first year of competition. And Mac (Callum MacNamara) is a walk-on.”
IUP’s starting lineup consisted of senior guard Dave Morris, sophomore guard Dallis Dillard, sophomore forwards Tomiwa Sulaiman and KJ Rhodes and redshirt freshman forward Damir Brooks. Rhodes and Brooks made their first collegiate starts, and MacNamara came off the bench and played four times the minutes he logged in four previous appearances combined. Sophomore guard Kyle Polce and freshman point guard Jaheim Bethea also came off the bench.
The jumbled rotation accounted for a season-high 59 percent shooting and 10 3-point field goals and held the Lions to 28 percent from the field. Morris made six of the 3s and scored a career-high 31 points. Dillard, at 6-3, recorded his first double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
There were good contributions up and down the lineup — even MacNamara put up six points to go with five rebounds — and it was a good tune-up for upcoming PSAC crossover games against Kutztown (Sunday) and West Chester (Monday) before the holiday break. Jones is expected to play, but Porterfield remains a toss-up.
IUP, ranked second nationally, is 8-0 while facing challenges that have prevented the Hawks from playing at full capacity.
“We’re not whole right now,” Lombardi said, “but I guess it’s good to be 8-0 and not whole yet. Hopefully we’ll be at full force come (this week) and start working toward some conference games.”
Morris moved to point guard from shooting guard this season, and the adjustment continues. On Sunday, he poured in 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting, including 6-for-11 from 3-point range. He also had a couple assists and four steals, and one of his deep wing 3s resulted in a four-point play.
He was named the PSAC West Player of the Week.
“David played really well,” Lombardi said. “It’s good for his confidence. It always helps when a guy has the hot hand like that. “
Morris, an Erie native, raised his scoring average to 16.3 points and has team highs in assists (26) and steals (17).
“It feels good,” Morris said. “It always feels good, but I can’t do that without my teammates. They set me up to get good shots, and all work I put in, it just happened to show.”
Dillard finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and only one turnover.
“He has a feel for game and understands the game real well,” Lombardi said.
Dillard, from Harlem, N.Y., came off the redshirt list last season after Jones went down and played a significant role in IUP’s run to a third straight PSAC title, an Atlantic Region championship and appearance in the Elite Eight.
“If he keeps working at it,” Lombardi said, “he has a chance be an elite player in time. His role now is to defer scoring the ball … but I like how his growth is. He can be an X-factor once we get back to full strength.”
Dillard has started all eight games and is averaging 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds. He leads IUP in 3-point shooting at 54.5 percent (12-for-22).