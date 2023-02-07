ERIE — IUP turned in one of its worst offensive performances since Joe Lombardi’s early days as head coach, and the Crimson Hawks saw their unbeaten season come to an end with a 62-49 loss at Mercyhurst on Monday.
IUP, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, shot 29.1 percent from the field (16-for-55), had only two assists, didn’t crack 30 points in either half and lost for the first time this season after 22 straight wins.
“We haven’t shot under 30 percent in a long, long time,” Lombardi, in his 17th season, said. “I didn’t have any gray hair the last time we did that.”
That likely came during Lombardi’s first two seasons at IUP, when the Hawks compiled a 19-36 record before going on 15 years of dominance.
“A lot of variables come into play,” Lombardi said, “but I’m not making any excuses. We didn’t show up and get it done tonight on the offensive end. We didn’t handle that failure all the time and didn’t fight failure and fatigue and feelings, and teams that are able to do that play at a high championship level and are able to win games. A lot of them had moments when they didn’t fight it very well.”
Mercyhurst (17-3, 13-3), ranked 24th, didn’t put together a sterling offensive performance, shooting only 39.7 percent (23-for-58) and making only four 3-point field goals, but the Lakers shot 12-for-24 in the second half and hit all 11 of their free throws. They also outrebounded IUP 41-37, a category IUP led by nine in an 80-67 win at home on Jan. 7.
IUP trailed 25-23 at halftime and briefly took s 35-32 lead with a 12-0 run early in the second half.
Mercyhurst, however, staged a 15-2 run later in the half to take control of the game. The Lakers took their first 10-point lead at 48-38, and IUP managed to cut it to single digits only once in the closing minutes.
“The lack of offense impacted our defense a little bit,” Lombardi said, “but Mercyhurst is a really good team, an NCAA team, and they had five days to prepare for us, and (coach Gary Manchel)does a great job preparing them.”
Mercyhurst didn’t play Saturday when IUP beat Gannon to move to 22-0 and claim the second-longest winning streak in program history. The 1994-95 team, the first to achieve the No. 1 ranking, won 24 straight.
IUP still holds first place in the PSAC West at 16-1, two games ahead of Mercyhurst and Pitt-Johnstown, which visits the KCAC on Wednesday.
Only two players scored in double figures for IUP. Shawndale Jones scored 16 points and Tomiwa Sulaiman had 12 to go with nine rebounds.
Jeff Planutis led Mercyhurst with 22 points. Nicholas Lang scored 13 and Michael Bradley had 10. Pip Ajayi led the rebounding ith 14 boards.
“All the credit to Mercyhurst,” Lombardi said. “They outplayed us in a lot of areas.”