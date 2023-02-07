IUP logo

ERIE — IUP turned in one of its worst offensive performances since Joe Lombardi’s early days as head coach, and the Crimson Hawks saw their unbeaten season come to an end with a 62-49 loss at Mercyhurst on Monday.

IUP, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, shot 29.1 percent from the field (16-for-55), had only two assists, didn’t crack 30 points in either half and lost for the first time this season after 22 straight wins.

Tags