IUP used some timely sequences throughout the second half in holding off a Goldey-Beacom charge and emerging with a 77-65 victory on Sunday in a non-conference women’s basketball game at the KCAC.

IUP shook off some sloppy play in its first action since Dec. 3, using a key 15-4 run over the final eight minutes to hold on for its seventh win without a loss. The Hawks entered the game ranked 14th in the D2SIDA poll and first in the Atlantic Region rankings.

