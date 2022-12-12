IUP used some timely sequences throughout the second half in holding off a Goldey-Beacom charge and emerging with a 77-65 victory on Sunday in a non-conference women’s basketball game at the KCAC.
IUP shook off some sloppy play in its first action since Dec. 3, using a key 15-4 run over the final eight minutes to hold on for its seventh win without a loss. The Hawks entered the game ranked 14th in the D2SIDA poll and first in the Atlantic Region rankings.
Maria Cerro logged a season-high 20 points and added four rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes. Alana Cardona just missed out on a double-double with 16 points and nine boards, while Gina Adams and Kiera Baughman posted 14 points each. Teirra Preston had four points, nine rebounds and a game-high five steals.
IUP, which shot 63 percent (7-for-11) in the first quarter and 50 percent (24-for-48) for the game, overcame a season-high 29 turnovers in a largely disjointed effort. The Hawks posted a season-best 16 steals and held off a big third quarter from Goldey-Beacom (3-6) to finish out the team’s fourth unbeaten non-conference slate in the last five seasons.
The Lightning whittled a 13-point deficit in the second quarter to just one on two occasions in the second half. Alana Speaks guided the visitors with 15 points, while Mone Izumi added 14 points.
Cerro pushed the Hawks ahead early with a 3-point field goal off a feed from Cardona in the first. Cardona stepped beyond the arc for a 3, handing IUP a 17-6 advantage, which later swelled to 13 points throughout the opening frame. Anna Kadlubek countered a Izumi jumper with a 3 at the 1:17 mark of the first for a 22-9 lead.
The IUP lead hovered around double figures for a large chunk of the second quarter before the Lightning began to battle back. A quick 7-1 run for Goldey-Beacom, capped with consecutive baskets from Izumi, shrunk the IUP lead to five at 37-32. Cerro closed the half with a jump shot, set up following a Preston steal on the defensive end, pushing the Hawks ahead by nine points, 43-34, at the intermission.
After a fast start for IUP in the third, Goldey-Beacom went on a run that trimmed its deficit to one. A 13-3 spurt from the Lightning made it 53-52 before Adams answered with a 3 on the next trip up the floor, bringing momentum back in favor of IUP at 56-52. Speaks finished out the third with a jumper as the Lightning trailed 60-54 heading to the fourth.
A 3 from Karlee Lemon brought the Lightning deficit to one point at 62-61 before a 3 from Adams and jumper from Baughman stretched the edge to eight points each time at 69-61 and 71-63. Baughman stretched the advantage to double digits at the foul line, preserving the game over the last two minutes.
IUP plays host to Kutztown on Sunday and West Chester the following day in PSAC crossover games.