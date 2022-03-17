The IUP Crimson Hawks took a couple days off to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
They earned it.
The Hawks won the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship Tuesday night at the KCAC and earned a berth in next week’s Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind. IUP (32-2) plays Hillsdale (23-7), the Midwest Region champion, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We spent (Wednesday) enjoying it and responding to well-wishes,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “We had dinner with the team at Luigi’s. (Wednesday and Thursday) were a little bit of recovery days. It was a long weekend, a lot of emotion. We were emotionally drained, so (Wednesday) was a recovery day and (Thursday) we started to look at ourselves and figure it out. The process is recovery; self-evaluation; long-term practice plans; and short-term preparation.”
After celebrating on the court Tuesday, the Hawks departed for the locker room and waited for Lombardi and his dance moves. The coach entered the locker room and did “The Mop,” a video of which is available to view on the IUP basketball Twitter account.
The celebration continued into Thursday, when the Hawks were honored during a small reception at the Indiana Country Club.
The Hawks return to practice today. IUP’s preparation for an opponent in tournament play is different than it is in the regular season. Because of the short preparation time between games, Lombardi and his staff initially focus on the potential second-round opponent, in this case either Chico State (Calif.) or Augusta (Ga.).
Tuesday’s winners advance to Thursday’s national semifinals. The championship game is Saturday at 3 p.m. and televised on CBS. IUP played for the national championship under Lombardi in 2010 in Springfield, Mass., and 2015 in Evansville.
“We’re looking at ourselves and figuring out how we can get better with the few practices we have left and the second-round game and then locking in on Hillsdale,” Lombardi said.
IUP leaves Saturday morning, traveling on a luxury bus and separating the nine-hour trip into two legs. The Hawks are stopping in Lexington, Ky., with plans to practice at the University of Kentucky’s facility and stay overnight before departing for Evansville. Flying is not an option because the NCAA only covers flights of 500 miles or more, and Indiana is approximately 460 miles from Evansville.
“We’ll have a lot of time on Saturday to start thinking about Hillsdale and the rest of Sunday and practice Monday for Hillsdale,” Lombardi said.