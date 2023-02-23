IUP lost its No. 1 national ranking last week.
This week the Crimson Hawks are ranked No. 1 in what is arguably a more important poll: the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region rankings.
IUP is ranked at the top of the regional poll, which is used to determine the field for the NCAA tournament. The top eight teams after conference tournaments in each of eight regions are awarded NCAA bids. In the Atlantic Region, the champions of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Mountain East Conference receive automatic bids, and five other teams receive at-large bids.
The Hawks, who moved to No. 3 from No. 4 in this week’s national poll, are 26-1 overall and 20-1 in the PSAC entering their final game of the regular season Saturday at California (15-12, 12-9), which beat Pitt-Johnstown (19-8, 15-6), 91-84, on Wednesday night to claim the fourth seed in the conference tournament. IUP, which wrapped up its 12th PSAC West title in 13 seasons, received a first-round bye in the conference tournament and enters the playoffs Wednesday against the winner of the game between California and the fifth-place team, either Seton Hill or Slippery Rock.
The highest remaining seed from the PSAC East after the quarterfinals serves as the host for the semifinals and championship. Mercyhurst, Pitt-Johnstown, California, Seton Hill and Slippery Rock have clinched the six playoff berths out of the PSAC West. IUP is the three-time defending champion and defending regional champion.
In the East, Shippensburg, West Chester, Millersville, East Stroudsburg and Lock Haven have secured berths. Shepherd and Kutztown are contending for the final spot. The division title remains up for grabs.
IUP leads West Liberty in the regional poll. Mercyhurst is third followed by Virginia Union, Fairmont State (W.Va.), Pitt-Johnstown, West Chester, East Stroudsburg, Millersville and Charleston (W.Va.).
Nationally, IUP is joined by No. 16 Mercyhurst, which handed IUP its only loss of the season.
In the women’s regional rankings, IUP came in sixth. Glenville State (W.Va.) is first followed by Gannon, Shippensburg, West Virginia State and West Chester. IUP is followed by Lincoln, Charleston (W.Va.), Fairmont State (W.Va.) and Fayetteville State (N.C.). Glenville State is the defending champion.
IUP’s position in the PSAC women’s tournament remains undetermined after Wednesday night’s games. However, the Hawks can finish no worse than fifth and can claim second place and a first-round bye with a win at California on Saturday. IUP is tied for second at 13-8 with California. Edinboro and Pitt-Johnstown are tied for fourth at 12-9.
Seton Hill, Slippery Rock and Mercyhurst are contending for the last of six spots in the division, and Gannon is the division champion.
In the PSAC East, Shippensburg and West Chester are tied for first at 17-4.
The highest remaining PSAC West seed after the quarterfinals serves as the host for the semifinals and championship.