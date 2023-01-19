IUP rediscovered its defense Wednesday night.
The Crimson Hawks held Clarion to 38 percent shooting and allowed only three 3-point field goals in an 87-55 victory in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball game at the KCAC on Wednesday night.
IUP (16-0, 10-0 PSAC), which leads NCAA Division II in field goal percentage defense at .373, hit a two-game slump when Gannon shot 56 percent and Pitt-Johnstown 46 percent. The unbeaten and top-ranked Hawks won both games, of course, but the goal going up against a two-win Clarion team was to restore the defensive intensity that held 10 opponents under 40 percent shooting.
Coach Joe Lombardi credited sophomore guard Dallis Dillard with spearheading that charge.
“The second half we really imposed our will defensively, and Dallis did a great job leading in that area,” Lombardi said. “He’s capable of being an elite defender night in and night out, and we’re lucky to have him to spearhead us defensively.”
Offensively, IUP shot 51 percent (29-for-57), including 8-for-15 from 3-point range, and made 21 of 27 free throws. Four players scored in double figures, led by Shawndale Jones with 23 points. Dave Morris with 17, Ethan Porterfield 16 and Tomiwa Sulaiman 10.
Jayson Harris scored 18 points and Steve Kelly had 10 for Clarion. Gerald Jarmon and Mekhi Reynolds, who entered the game averaging 31 points per game, managed only 14 points combined.
The Hawks led by 11 points, 38-27, at halftime and built the margin to 20 before the midway point of the second half and 30 at the 8:25 mark at the end of 16-0 run.
Earlier this season, IUP built big leads but let them dwindle over the course of the second half. That didn’t happen against Clarion.
“That’s because we kept our defensive intensity,” Lombardi said. “We didn’t just get a lead and trade buckets and play out the game. We exerted energy on the defensive end, which led to buckets on the offensive end. That’s my best takeaway tonight. I was very pleased with them and their approach to competing and being excellent and building habits even though we were up 20. Hopefully it’s not a one-time thing and we can capture that and be that type of team night in and night out.”
The Hawks ran their regular-season winning streak to 26 games with their 23rd straight win over Clarion. The Hawks holds a two-game lead over Mercyhurst in the PSAC West and three games over Pitt-Johnstown, which lost to Seton Hill on Wednesday night.
IUP plays host to California (7-9, 4-6) on Saturday. California lost to Mercyhurst by one, 66-65, on Wednesday. The Hawks beat California four times last season, including a victory in the Atlantic Region championship game at the KCAC.
“It’s a great rivalry,” Lombardi said, “and I’m sure they’re a little salty after losing four games last year. They’ll rise up and play well, and our guys will embrace the challenge.”