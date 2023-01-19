iup vs. clarion

Jaylen Stewart scored on a layup in IUP's victory over Clarion at the KCAC on Wednesday.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

IUP rediscovered its defense Wednesday night.

The Crimson Hawks held Clarion to 38 percent shooting and allowed only three 3-point field goals in an 87-55 victory in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference basketball game at the KCAC on Wednesday night.