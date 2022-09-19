SHIPPENSBURG — His team dominated Shippensburg on Saturday, outscoring the Raiders by 23 points and outgaining them by 367 yards. Yet IUP coach Paul Tortorella was not in a celebratory mood afterward at Seth Grove Stadium.
“We just continue to be inconsistent,” Tortorella said after Saturday’s 44-21 blowout win that moved his Crimson Hawks to 2-0. “You take 40 minutes of this game, and we played pretty well. But the other 20 minutes, we were terrible. We weathered the storm, so to speak, but the inconsistencies are very bothersome.”
Specifically, there are three things Tortorella has seen enough of:
1. His defense gave up too many big plays.
2. His offense didn’t win short-yardage situations enough.
3. And those darn penalties.
The third one is a maddening trend. Last week at East Stroudsburg, the Crimson Hawks were called for 12 penalties, and they matched that total Saturday, for 115 yards.
One blindside block flag erased an 83-yard touchdown run by Dayjure Stewart in the second quarter on a drive that ended with a punt. Two pass interference calls gave Shippensburg new life after an incomplete pass on third down –– one of which negated a Jaheim Howard interception that he returned to the Raiders’ 5-yard line. An unsportsmanlike conduct call on offense put IUP in a hole it could only get out of by punting, and two of them on defense extended Shippensburg drives.
“There’s always room to be better,” said IUP linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss, who had a career-high 11 tackles. “I mean, we played well as a team today, but there were just too many penalties and too many mistakes. We’ll learn from it and grow as a team.”
Last week, the IUP defense was called for pass interference twice; three times this week. And while the IUP defense gave up only one big play, a 40-yard TD pass in the third quarter, it came one play after a pass interference penalty that left the IUP secondary playing tentatively.
“We keep harping on the guys to keep their hands off them,” Tortorella said. “We say to keep everyone in front of you. I don’t know how they don’t see it. You don’t have to be a football coach to see it. They’re getting beat and then chasing after guys. If I were coaching against us, I’d just throw deep the whole game because right now, it’s either going to be a completion or pass interference. We better get it fixed.”
The penalties on offense offset an otherwise sparkling statistical day for the Crimson Hawks, who had a 100-yard rusher (Stewart, 108) and two 100-yard receivers (Duane Brown, 160 and Hilton Ridley, 126) in a game in which Mak Sexton (339 yards) became the first quarterback in IUP history to throw for more than 300 yards in his first two starts.
“Maybe we could have done more,” said Stewart. “But there were a lot of penalties. We should have been more disciplined. We have to work at that. As an offense, we have so much talent and so much potential. But without effort and discipline, none of it works.”
Statistics don’t matter much if you can’t move the ball when you have to, and that’s what Tortorella was miffed about. IUP had four red zone chances but scored only twice. One possession ended with a turnover on downs at the Shippensburg 16, while another ended in disaster, when Sexton’s pass to the flat got intercepted by the Raiders’ Brandon Holt and returned 99 yards for a touchdown.
“I have to give (Shippensburg) credit; I’m not questioning that at all,” Tortorella said, “But nobody has stopped us yet on offense. We keep stopping ourselves with penalties and turnovers.”
IUP led 28-0 at halftime, on touchdown runs from Adam Houser (24 yards) and Stewart (2), a 24-yard pass from Sexton to Ridley, and a 47-yard interception return for a score by Jaheim Howard. But like last week, when East Stroudsburg climbed out of a 20-0 hole and took a 28-20 lead on IUP, the Crimson Hawks allowed their opponent to stay in it, allowing two touchdowns in three minutes to make it 28-14.
But then after IUP got stopped near midfield and the home crowd was getting louder, of all things, a punt turned things around for the Crimson Hawks.
Nick Andrassi dropped one inside the 20 that linebacker Jay Holmes downed inside the 1-yard line, and on the first play of the possession, safety Randy Washington dropped Shippensburg’s Khalid Dorsey in the end zone for a safety. Suddenly things were back in IUP’s control.
“That swung the momentum back our way,” DiNunzio-Biss said. “They had scored 14 points in a couple minutes, and getting that safety gave us a boost. That was huge.”
Back in control, IUP never let up again, scoring twice more, on another Stewart 2-yard run and a 28-yard pass from Sexton to Ridley. Only a Shippensburg touchdown against the second team with three minutes left made the score seem closer than it really was.
But Tortorella wasn’t in a happy mood afterward.
“We’ve got to play better,” he said. “We’ve got to stop with the penalties. We’ve got to stop giving up the deep ball and we’ve got to be able to run the ball and score on short-yardage and goal-line situations. Those three things, if we just do average in those areas today, would have made this a 35- or 40-point (win) for us.”