SHIPPENSBURG — His team dominated Shippensburg on Saturday, outscoring the Raiders by 23 points and outgaining them by 367 yards. Yet IUP coach Paul Tortorella was not in a celebratory mood afterward at Seth Grove Stadium.

“We just continue to be inconsistent,” Tortorella said after Saturday’s 44-21 blowout win that moved his Crimson Hawks to 2-0. “You take 40 minutes of this game, and we played pretty well. But the other 20 minutes, we were terrible. We weathered the storm, so to speak, but the inconsistencies are very bothersome.”

