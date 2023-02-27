Welcome back for Year 2 of the good old days.
IUP and California are going at it again on the basketball court.
A rivalry that resurfaced last year in all its grandeur looked like it was going to fizzle out this season. A year after the teams met in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship game, IUP remained the perennial power, but California was sitting below .500 just weeks ago.
Things are heating up again, and the playoffs are here.
IUP snapped California’s six-game winning streak Saturday, closing the regular season with an 80-77 victory that wasn’t secured until the Vulcans’ last shot missed its mark at the buzzer.
Now, chances are IUP (27-1, 21-2) and California (15-13, 12-10) will play again Wednesday in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference playoffs, although Seton Hill has a say in the matter. California, which beat Seton Hill twice this season (66-56, 80-68) plays host to the Griffins (16-12, 11-11) tonight, with the winner moving on to face IUP in the quarterfinals at the KCAC. IUP has a first-round bye.
IUP and California met four times last year. IUP won all four — twice in the regular season, once in the quarterfinals of the PSAC playoffs and then in a down-to-the wire regional championship game at the KCAC — at Satruday’s win was its 20th straight over the Vulcans. Much of IUP’s lineup remains the same from last, and California has several key additions under fifth-year coach Danny Sancomb.
“Overall, I thought we played a good game, and Cal is really good,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said Saturday. “He’s done an incredible job coaching his team. … He brought these young guys along and they can really score the ball, so we’re happy as heck to get out of here with a one-point win no matter how it worked out.”
California never recovered from a 4-for-18 start from the field and a 20-3 IUP run that put the Hawks up 17, 24-7. IUP led by 15, 42-27, at halftime, and while the Hawks weren’t as crisp on either end in the second half, they restored a double-digit lead three times and still held a 10-point advantage, 72-62, with 4½ minutes to go.
California’s 7-0 burst made it a one-possession game at 72-69. From there, IUP made just enough plays down the stretch to hold on despite missing 5 of 6 free throw attempts in one stretch and fouling a 3-point shooter with 15 seconds to go that gave the Vulcans the opportunity to make it 78-77. IUP’s Shawndale Jones made two free throws with 14 seconds to go, and California last 3-point attempt was too strong.
“They put a lot of pressure on you and you’ve got to play a lot of one-on-one defense and can’t help,” Lombardi said, “and they have shooters at every position and guys have been shooting the ball hot, and that’s the reason they won six in row — and at Mercyhurst and at Pitt-Johnstown.”
Each team used 3-point shooting to fuel its runs. IUP, which has struggled most of the season from 3-point range, went 8-for-13 in the first half and shot 51 percent overall with 13 turnovers. California went 8-for-13 from 3 in the second half and finished at 41.7 percent overall with only seven turnovers. The 50 points California scored in the second half and the 77 for the game are season highs against IUP.
“They’ve been on fire offensively and create matchup difficulties, and to hold them under 42 percent on the day is a credit to our defense,” Lombardi said. “They didn’t go down easy. They made some incredible shots. They’re scary when they get hot. We just had to weather it. I knew they’d come back with a run, and the question was how we’d respond when that happened.”
Jones finished with 22 points — he was 11-for-12 from the line in the second half — and handed out five assists. Dave Morris made four 3s in the first half in his best offensive game in weeks and finished with 20 points, three assists and two steals, but he missed four straight free throws inside the final 38 seconds.
Ethan Porterfield had 18 points and nine rebounds in one of his strongest games in an injury- and illness-plagued season. Tomiwa Sulaiman had nine points and 10 rebounds. Dallis Dillard, nursing a knee injury that kept him out of the starting lineup, hit both of his shots from 3, the second coming inside the last three minutes that made it a six-point game.
Four California starters and one reserve — the Vulcans use only seven players — scored in double figures: Keith Palek III 19, Jermaine Hall Jr. 18, Cam Polak (13), KJ McClurg (10) and Donald Whitehead Jr. (10). Fifth starter DJ Slaughter had seven assists, and Hall raked in 10 rebounds.
“The guys did a great job and played with confidence on the offensive end,” Lombardi said, “but they were doubling and clogging the lane, so they said, ‘Beat us from the perimeter.’ They’ve seen our stats over the last several games shooting 3s. But we’re going to keep shooting them. We’re not going to stop shooting them. We just want to make sure we get good ones.”
IUP and California are built similarly, with both using big centers as inside-outside threats. Palek, a smooth-shooting left-hander, fills that role for California and averaged 18.0 points per game. Porterfield does it for IUP, but he has been playing at less than full capacity all season and his scoring average has dipped to 11.9 points due to his ailments.
“Ethan is such a big part of the team. We’re not a top 10 team without him,” Lombardi said. “We’re kidding ourselves if we think we are. Guys do a good job filling in and surviving, but (last year) he was the most valuable player of the regional tournament and the most valuable player of the PSAC tournament. That stuff doesn’t happen without everyday work. He’s terrific. He hasn’t practiced in five or six weeks now so he can’t be at his best. And it causes some dysfunction with us in practice because he can’t go through some things so he breaks down mentally on some stuff and we can’t become the team we want to be on offense.”
At the end of Saturday, IUP celebrated one more milestone. At 27-1, this team has the best regular-season winning percentage in school history. IUP has won 12 of the past 13 PSAC West regular-season titles and is the three-time defending conference champion.
“This stands alone as the best winning percentage in the regular season, and that alone in itself is quite the accomplishment,” Lombardi said.
“It’s an honor,” Sulaiman said. “A lot of great teams have come before us, a lot of great players, so to be recognized as one of the most accomplished teams in the regular season is not something we take for granted. I’m proud of the team for the sacrifices we made to get in this position. I’m happy and grateful.”
“It’s incredible,” Dillard said. “Starting out the year you don’t have a lot of crazy expectations for the regular season, you just want to find your identity as a team as you keep going along. We just kept going, and when you look back, it’s like, ‘Wow, we just played 28 games and only lost one of them.’ But to sum it up, the job’s not finished. I think it’s just starting. That’s behind us, and it’s a great accomplishment, no doubt, but now we’re looking forward. Everybody is 0-0 after this.”