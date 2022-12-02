The Heritage Conference is already known for its physicality and competitiveness, and this season is no different — except the competition grows with the addition of back-to-back District 6 Class 2A champion Portage.
Boys’ basketball coaches and players from around the Heritage gathered at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Thursday for the conference’s media day to discuss the upcoming Road to the KCAC as tipoff tournaments begin this weekend.
United, West Shamokin and Penns Manor remain three of the tough teams to beat in the conference.
The Lions went 21-7 and won the Heritage title last season, beating the Wolves, 48-37. United was knocked out of District 6 playoffs by the Comets, 62-53, and fell in the first round of states to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. They return one full-time starter in Brad Felix, but also have Joe Marino and Tyler Robertson coming back, who both saw starts last season.
Defending a championship isn’t easy, but the Lions are ready for opposing teams to take aim with a focus on strong defense.
“These guys are working very hard,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “We are very defensive-minded. … We’re fortunate to have about four or five of our top nine guys back from last year. … We have to keep working. We won the Conference last year, so the target’s probably on our back a little bit. When you bring in a back-to-back District champion like Portage, nothing is going to be easy. On a nightly basis, there’s no give-mes in the Heritage Conference.”
West Shamokin is at the top of the list of teams looking to avenge tough losses. The 2021 Heritage champions lost to the Lions at the KCAC last year, and they want another shot.
The Wolves bring back senior starters Sean McCullough and Niko Buffone, who are leading with the mentality of growing as a team.
“We’re really just focused on playing together as one team,” Buffone said. “Really just growing our trust in each other and trying to have our main focus all year just be moving the basketball as one unit.”
“Just one step at a time, make sure we’re better than we were yesterday,” McCullough added.
West Shamokin was also kicked from the Class 2A playoffs in the first round by Redbank Valley, 58-32, after falling to Portage in the District 6 semifinals, 51-42. However, the Wolves have regrouped and are ready to start fresh with a high-energy squad.
“It’s a group that works together well IQ-wise,” 10th year Wolves coach Judd McCullough said. “It’s a group that pulls for each other. Coachability is very high, and the buy-in process and the energy level that I see at practice is really high, so I’m excited about that.”
Coming off a Heritage title in football, Penns Manor returns two full-time starters, seniors Max Hill and Ashton Courvina, along with senior Reyen Gresko, who also saw starts throughout last season. The trio will have to fill the big shoes left by Grant Grimaldi, Noah Kohan and Bryan Koches, who all graduated in the spring. While those pieces will be missed, this group of Comets that have played together since freshman year, and some even in junior high, believe their cohesiveness and athleticism can make up for lost ground to remain competitive.
“Running the floor,” Courvina said of what he believes is the Comets’ biggest asset this season. “Where we lack in size, we make up for by being fast and athletic. I think it’s going to be a really good year for us because of that.”
“Our defense is going to be very good too, because we’re all quick,” Hill added. “Quick players are always great on defense and running the floor.”
Northern Cambria was a bit of a surprise last season, making it to the second round of District 6 Class 3A playoffs, where the Colts were defeated, 64-36, by Richland.
“I don’t think anybody saw us going that far,” Colts senior Chris Yahner said. “We just stuck together as a team — we were a young team — and we had a great season. We had that year to sort things out, and now we’re ready to go.”
Northern returns four starters, including seniors Yahner and Evan Wiewiora, who are building on the fundamentals learned last season in hopes of sneaking into the mix among the top dogs.
“Teamwork is going to be big and not playing selfishly,” Yahner said. “Everyone needs to give 100 percent every game. Obviously we aren’t the tallest team or the biggest team or anything like that, but I think kinda being an underdog is motivation to think you can go out there and beat everyone out on that floor.”
Cambria Heights also had a successful season last winter, making it to the District 6 Class 3A quarterfinals, where the Highlanders took an 80-76 loss to Bishop Guilfoyle, and a trip to the PIAA state playoffs, where they fell to Avonworth, 60-42, in the first round.
The Highlanders lost all five starters and return just two players who saw significant playing time during that run, including senior Chris Sodmont, who’s taken on a leadership role alongside Carter Lamb, who missed last season due to injury, to rally a young team.
“Basically we just have communication with (the underclassmen),” Sodmont said. “If they’re struggling, just help them out. It’s about teamwork. It’s about progressing as a team.”
The Highlanders know they have work cut out for them, but they’re willing to put in that work.
“This year we’re a little bit smaller in size, so we’re more of a run-and-gun-type team,” Lamb said. “Like fast breaks on defense. We’re a lot faster, so I think going down court and getting shots off is going to be a big thing for us this year.”
For Purchase Line, Homer-Center and River Valley, this season offers an opportunity to improve on tough seasons for all three last year.
The Panthers, who went 9-15, bring back two junior starters in guards Dom Speal and Luke Woodring. While last year didn’t go as planned as coach Don Stitt worked to meld the Blairsville and Saltsburg programs, River Valley is looking to better compete this time around.
“I feel we’re going to build off last year,” Woodring said. “Identify our strengths and weaknesses and improve those weaknesses. We just need to keep working every day in practice, keep our energy up during games and always talk to our coaches and hopefully that will lead us to the KCAC.”
For Stitt, he believes a stronger, faster team will be on the court every night.
“We’re very heavy on guard,” the 11th-year coach said. “We’re going to be a very fast team, and a team that’s going to be able to shoot the ball. We want to get up and down. We want to make it a fast-tempo game every game. We want to make teams play to us. If a team slows us down, we might struggle a little bit. You’re going to see us full-court pressing a lot more and half-court pressing more.”
Homer-Center won just four games last year but brings back senior starters Michael Krejocic and Caleb Palmer in a season that the Wildcats hope will see them reenter playoff contention.
“The good thing is that a lot of our young guys were thrown right into the fire in varsity action,” Wildcats coach Paul Phley said. “They got a whole year of experience. Now the bar is raised a little bit on their experience they got, so I think that’s helped and it’s shown so far in practices and our scrimmages.”
With experience, Homer also brings cohesiveness, bench depth and a newfound physicality.
“Our defensive perspective is a lot more aggressive this year compared to last year,” Homer-Center senior Caden Vitalie said. “We were kind of lacking being physical. We have a few kids that came up this year too that will be big assets for us — there’s freshman Nash (Budner) and Owen Saiani; he played last year.”
Purchase Line also struggled last year, going 1-20. The Red Dragons bring back senior starting guards Joseph Lamer and Andrew Beer, who are working together to learn from those hard-earned lessons from a season both would like to forget.
“We’re focusing on the little things now,” Beer said. “We’re getting the details down. We’re working on passing and moving the ball around. … We can move the ball well. We’re very fast now too.”
All teams seemingly have their sights set on conference newcomer Portage.
The Mustangs aren’t exactly a new face. Penns Manor met them in the D6 championship last year, while four other Heritage teams played them throughout last season, including United in a season-opening tip-off tournament. None of them were able to pull out a win.
Portage, which also won the WestPAC last year and made it to the Elite Eight of the Class 3A playoffs, returns two starters in seniors Andrew Miko and Mason Kargo.
“We have a target on our backs for sure after the success we had,” Kargo said. “A lot of people want to take down one of the top teams. I’d say from the success we’ve had, we’re probably one of the top teams.”
Along with time spent on some of the biggest stages in the area, the Mustangs also bring size, versatility and an unselfish team mentality to the court.
“We’re good at sharing the ball,” Miko said. “We’re very unselfish. … Teamwork and a lot of unselfishness will get us (to the KCAC). We just have to put our egos to the side and work together as a team to win.”