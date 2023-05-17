The Heritage Conference champions open the District 6 Class 2A baseball and softball playoffs at home.
Marion Center (15-3) earned the third seed in the baseball bracket and takes on sixth-seeded West Branch (14-4) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Friday. The Stingers topped Northern Cambria, 3-2 in nine innings, for the Heritage Conference title on Monday.
Half of the eight-team Class 2A bracket consists of Heritage Conference teams. Northern Cambria (14-4), the fourth seed, plays host to fifth-seeded Richland (12-6) at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Homer-Center (12-8), the seventh seed, visits second-seeded Mount Union (19-1) at 4 p.m. Thursday.
United (11-9), the eighth seed, plays at top-seeded Bald Eagle Area (15-4) at 4 pm. Friday.
The winners advance to semifinals on Thursday, May 25. The championship game is Tuesday, May 30, at Mount Aloysius College.
In Class 1A, Portage (10-9) is the lone Heritage Conference team in a 10-team field, and the Mustangs play host to fifth-seeded Bishop McCort (9-10) at 4 p.m. Monday. Harmony (10-2) is the top seed.
In softball, West Shamokin (17-3), the third seed and winner of 15 straight games, plays host to sixth-seeded Southern Huntingdon at 4 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals. West Shamokin knocked off Cambria Heights, 5-3, in the Heritage Conference championship game on Monday.
Heritage Conference teams also make up half of the bracket. Marion Center (15-4), the fourth seed, plays host to Cambria Heights (14-6), the fifth seed, at 4 p.m. Monday. Homer-Center (9-10), the eighth seed, visits top-seeded Bald Eagle Area (16-2) at 4 p.m. Monday.
The other game pits second-seeded Penns Valley (14-4) at home against seventh-seeded Mount Union (12-8).
The semifinals are set for Thursday, May 25, and the championship game is Thursday, June 1, at St Francis University.
In Class 1A, Portage is the lone Heritage Conference team in a 10-team bracket. The eighth-seeded Mustangs (9-10) play host to ninth-seeded Bishop Carroll (3-10), with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals at top-seeded West Branch (17-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.