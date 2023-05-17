District 6 logo

The Heritage Conference champions open the District 6 Class 2A baseball and softball playoffs at home.

Marion Center (15-3) earned the third seed in the baseball bracket and takes on sixth-seeded West Branch (14-4) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Friday. The Stingers topped Northern Cambria, 3-2 in nine innings, for the Heritage Conference title on Monday.