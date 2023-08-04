The Heritage Conference has a new look.
Again.
The Heritage welcomed newcomers Conemaugh Valley and Conemaugh Township at football media day hosted by the Blue Jays on John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium on Friday afternoon with three weeks left until the kickoff of a new high school football season.
The former WestPAC duo are the third and fourth new teams to enter the conference in three years — Cambria Heights joined in 2021 and Portage came in last season — and brings the Heritage up to 12 teams.
I feel good about it,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “It’s an awesome conference, and they’re accepting us with open arms. They let us host (media day), which is the first time ever. … We’re excited to be in a conference that’s competitive, and they care about the kids. That’s the main thing. It’s about them.”
“We’re viewing it as a challenge,” Conemaugh Township first-year coach Brandon Studer said. “We’ve been in a conference for a very long time, seeing the same teams over and over. So we’re excited to see some new faces, travel to some new places.”
Some of the Heritage Conference’s longest-tenured coaches are on the same page, especially since the new additions help with logistics like filling out schedules and adding cushion as more schools start co-op programs and merge.
“(The Heritage) is on solid footing now,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page, who’s entering his 17th year with the Wildcats, said. “I think it’s good when people want to come into your conference and show that interest because if we do have issues that crop up with co-ops or other things like that — even if that number does drop back down — I still think we’re on solid footing.”
“The nice thing that I like about it is you have a full schedule,” added Penns Manor 19th-year head coach Bill Packer. “You don’t have to go looking for another game. You got some good teams coming in here in Valley and Township. They’re good football teams, and they’ve been getting better. It’s going to be interesting.”
The players are more excited for the competition.
“It’s a lot more competition,” Homer-Center senior running back/linebacker Landon Hill said. “A lot more different faces, different teams, different schemes to put together. It expands what we can do as a team and bring more out of our guys. It’s definitely exciting.”
For District 6 champ Northern Cambria, the expansions mean defending the title will be even harder.
“The Heritage is up for grabs for anybody,” Northern Cambria quarterback Ethan Donatelli said. “It’s cool to see other teams coming in, teams we’ve never seen before. Coming off a D6 championship, I think everybody is going to give us their best game, so we got to be in the top of it and be prepared for it.”
But how the Heritage landscape will look with the Blue Jays and Indians is yet to be determined.
When asked about what they knew about the new arrivals, the already established Heritage teams weren’t quite sure what to expect and were swapping what little knowledge they did have between coaches.
“I played down here in like ’92 against Conemaugh Valley,” Purchase Line head coach Matt Falisec said. “And we played Conemaugh Township at our field two years ago in a crossover game. That was when Township was running a lot of spread stuff. … I’m sure they’ll be different now, but we’re excited to see them.”
“Conemaugh Valley is a team I’m familiar with from back in the ‘80s — showing my age there,” Page laughed.
“Don’t know a whole lot about them right now,” Packer admitted, “but I’m sure they’ll be good.”
So what can the Heritage expect from Conemaugh Valley, which co-ops with Ferndale, and Conemaugh Township, which has players from Johnstown Christian and Shade?
“Township is super-rich in football tradition,” Studor, a Conemaugh Valley alumnus, said. “I played against Conemaugh Township in high school, and one thing you always knew when Conemaugh Township showed up at your school: They were going to be prepared, they were going to be physical and they were going to battle for four quarters, and that’s what I’m looking to continue here.”
“Maintain the clock and try to run to run teams off the board,” Kent said. That’s it. That’s what we do.”
While Conemaugh Township has a new coach, Conemaugh Valley has a newly renamed field that includes new lights that will allow the Blue Jays to play on Friday nights rather than Saturday afternoons.
The expanded Heritage Conference kicks off with scrimmages on Aug. 19 before regular-season play begins Aug. 25.
“It’s an exciting time. I was a senior when the Heritage Conference formed in 2000, and seeing where it’s at now in 2023 is pretty neat,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.