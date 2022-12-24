The Heritage Conference has announced its all-conference teams for falls sports.
The conference recognizes individuals who have been selected by their school. Each school sets its own criteria for selection.
The volleyball team consists of United’s Abigail McConville; Northern Cambria’s Lauren McCombie; Cambria Heights’ Mackenzie Mulraney; Homer-Center’s Anna Cutshall and Meegan Williams; Purchase Line’s Abigail Goncher; River Valley’s Sara McConnell; Portage’s Keira Sossong; West Shamokin’s Maddie McConnell; Penns Manor’s Anna Scatena; and Marion Center’s Maggie Shadle.
The boys’ cross country team consists of Homer-Center’s Nicholas Todd; Penns Manor’s Johnathan Chilenski; United’s Colton Henning and Matthew Beaver; Marion Center’s Tim Barrett, Dillon Green, Evan Risinger, JJ Ferraro, Cameron Pack, Adam Ryer, Seth Boring and Rayden Long; West Shamokin’s James Lucullo; Cambria Heights’ Brock Eckenrode; Purchase Line’s Wyatt Sheredy; River Valley’s Desmond Reilly and Portage’s Gabe Corte.
The girls’ cross country team consists of Penns Manor’s Savanna Orner; United’s Sarah Marshall and Sara Gornick; Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen, Brooke Slade, Claire Hood, Brynnley Haggerty, Mikayla Gatskie, Maggie Hood, Kenadee Elkin and Lydia Miller; West Shamokin’s Riley Schreckengost and Jasmine Lucullo; Cambria Heights’ Zoe Adams; Purchase Line’s Mikeayla Ryen; River Valley’s Alexandria Kepple and Mia Duncan and Portage’s Alex Chobany.
The football team consists of West Shamokin’s Lou Swartz and Dylan Wolfe; Penns Manor’s Max Hill, Carter Smith and Nathan Raffaele; United Valley’s Clinton Safko and Chris Clark; Marion Center’s Parker Black and Dakota Bracken; Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers, Ty Dumm, Colton Paronish and Ben Janosko; River Valley’s Luke Woodring and Bradley Miller; Purchase Line’s Andrew Beer and Thomas Batten; Homer-Center’s Vinny Tagliati and Isaiah Bence; Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus and Ty Stockley and Portage’s Luke Scarton and Braedan Oravecz.
Members of the golf team are West Shamokin’s Alex Talmadge and Sean McCullough; Portage’s Jonah Irvin and Bailey Patalune; Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser; River Valley’s Jacob Pynos; Cambria Heights Ian Nagel; Portage’s Jonah Irvin; Conemaugh Township’s Jack Ankeny, Alex Boring and Sam Sharbaugh; Homer-Center’s Caden Vitalie and Conemaugh Valley’s Hayden Lucas.
