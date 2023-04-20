Northern Cambria held a high-powered United offense to two hits and Evan Wiewiora cranked out a double and triple in a 7-2 victory that kept the Colts undefeated in a meeting between two of the Heritage Conference’s top teams Wednesday.
The Colts broke open the scoring with a three-run first inning, with two coming in on Wiewiora’s triple. Northern Cambria notched three more runs in the third and another in the fourth.
The Lions scored both runs in the second inning.
Caleb Dolney knocked in two runs, and Brad Valeria doubled for the Colts.
Isaac Worthington stroked a double and Connor Darr singled for the Lions’ lone hits.
Shaun Gisler struck out nine, allowing two hits and two runs in 51/3 inning for the win.
Zack Travis took the loss, giving up seven runs on five hits and striking out four in 42/3 innings.
Both teams play today. Northern Cambria (9-0) welcomes Homer-Center, and United (7-2) visits Cambria Heights.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 1, MARION CENTER 0: Ty Stockley’s single scored the lone run of the game in the fifth inning to give Cambria Heights a Heritage Conference win over host Marion Center.
The Highlanders were held to two hits in the victory with Ethan Kline singling to join Stockley.
The Stingers recorded five hits, including two apiece from Dakota Bracken and Noah McCoy in the first two spots in the lineup. Marion Center stranded nine runners on base,
Garrett Jasper lasted six innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out 12 and walking four for the win. Austin Sprague allowed two hits in the seventh but notched the save.
Bracken fanned eight in six innings in the loss.
Both teams are back in action today. Marion Center (6-3) visits Portage, and Cambria Heights hosts United.
INDIANA 12, HAMPTON 8: Indiana won its eighth straight game with a WPIAL non-section victory at Hampton.
The Indians grabbed an 8-0 advantage early and added four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to stave off an eight-run push from the Talbots.
Ben Ryan homered, drove in two runs and scored three times to lead Indiana’s offense. Steven Budash went 3-for-5 with a double, while Andrew McGee tallied two RBIs and Kadin Homer drove in three runs.
Justin Dubee and Zach Carr banged out two hits apiece for Hampton.
Ryan Okopal took the win, striking out eight in 42/3 innings pitched. Brady Smith suffered the loss.
Indiana (8-4) plays at Bethel Park on Friday.
SOFTBALL
MARION CENTER 7, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 2: Cheyenne Silvis struck out seven and Alexis Roush and Lydia Miller cranked out three hits apiece as Marion Center powered past Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers led 2-1 after three innings but scored twice in each of the fourth and fifth innings for the 6-1 lead. Each team scored once in the sixth.
Roush doubled twice, and Miller smacked a home run and a double to lead Marion Center.
Abby Zeglen hit a solo homer for the Highlanders.
Silvis earned the win in a complete-game effort, and Sidney Nihart suffered the loss.
Cambria Heights lost its third straight game after a 6-0 start.
Both teams are back in action today. Marion Center (8-3) plays at Portage, and Cambria Heights welcomes United.
WEST SHAMOKIN 9, HOMER-CENTER 8: Madi Keirn’s triple in the bottom of the eighth inning pushed West Shamokin past Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
After the Wildcats’ Kylee Krejocic doubled in Alaina Fabin and Kierra Jackson brought home a run to tie the game at 7 in the seventh, Melanie George homered in the top of the eighth for the 8-7 lead.
The Wolves kicked off the bottom half of the inning with back-to-back doubles, including Leah Mondi’s game-tying hit. An intentional walk, a single by Maria Young and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases for Keirn to drive home the game-winner.
Keirn had two hits and two RBIs, while Avery Elkin went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored. Young had three hits, and Mondi had two. Mondi and Malena Stewart each doubled as part of West Shamokin’s 14-hit outburst.
Six of Homer-Center’s 13 hits went for extra bases. Krejocic doubled twice and tripled, Fabin added a double and Julia King stroked a triple. George and Fabin had two hits apiece, while Emma Popp tallied two RBIs.
Elkin fanned 10 batters and issued one walk in 6 1/3 innings for the win. King struck out four in 5 2/3 innings and suffered the loss.
Both teams play today Homer-Center (5-6) plays at Northern Cambria, and West Shamokin (5-3) visits Purchase Line.
HUNTINGDON 7, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 5: Northern Cambria fell to Huntingdon in a non-conference game.
The Colts led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before Huntingdon pulled ahead 6-5 and added an insurance run in the sixth.
Kenzie Formeck doubled twice for three RBIs, and Hayley Dumm also banged out a double and posted two RBIs to lead Northern Cambria.
Huntingdon (1-7) totaled 12 hits led by Isadore Kazmarski, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles.
Jordyn Patrick struck out seven in a full-game effort for the win. Laci Lanzendorfer took the loss.
Northern Cambria (5-4) plays host to Homer-Center today.
SERRA CATHOLIC 11, APOLLO-RIDGE 1: Apollo-Ridge dropped a WPIAL Section 2-AA game against Serra Catholic.
Cassidy Ryan, Makenna Syster, Madison Butler, Julianna Saxion and April Earnest all recorded hits for the Vikings.
Caroline Malandra was a single away from hitting for the cycle, stroking a double, triple and home run for the Eagles (9-2).
Madisyn Zigarovich earned the win. Jocelyn Snyder struck out eight and suffered the loss.
Apollo-Ridge (5-4) welcomes Steel Valley today.
TRACK AND FIELD
IHS FALLS IN SWEEP: Hempfield swept Indiana in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA meet at Andy Kuzneski Field
Abbie Huey won two individual events, taking the 400-meter run in 59.3 seconds and the 200 with a time of 25.5 seconds in the Indiana girls’ 105-44 loss. Cadence Ullman won the 100 meters in 13.0 seconds, and the 4x400 relay team of Ullman, Eve Kuzneski, Kate Mill and Addie Fry closed out the day with a win in 4:31.2.
Levi Porter, a freshman, won the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, 3 inches and high jump at 5-6 in the boys’ 107-43 loss. Other individual event winners were Charlie Weber in the pole vault (13-0), Jon Berzonsky in the 400 meters (52.0), Will Berzonsky in the 800 meters (2:09.0) and Jacob Killeen in the 300 hurdles (43.2).
The 4x400 relay team of Seth Weaver, Killeen, Carter Putt and Will Berzonsky closed the meet by winning the race in a time of 3:53.2.
Both teams return to action Friday at the Butler Invitational.
TENNIS
INDIANA 4, HIGHLANDS 1: Indiana improved to 8-1 overall with a victory over Highlands in a WPIAL Section 1-AA boys’ tennis match.
Gabe Nettleton and Kyle Zheng won their singles matches in straight sets. Noah Weigner and Andrew Kobak won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, and Christian Brown and Ben Froud followed suit at No. 2.
Indiana is 5-1 in the section.