Northern Cambria held a high-powered United offense to two hits and Evan Wiewiora cranked out a double and triple in a 7-2 victory that kept the Colts undefeated in a meeting between two of the Heritage Conference’s top teams Wednesday.

The Colts broke open the scoring with a three-run first inning, with two coming in on Wiewiora’s triple. Northern Cambria notched three more runs in the third and another in the fourth.

