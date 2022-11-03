pm-berlin

Penns Manor quarterback Max Hill (1) and the Comets found little offense against Caleb Rohrs and the Berlin defense in the Appalachian Bowl.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

The top teams in the Heritage Conference are smarting a little after last weekend’s crossover games with the West-PAC and others.

Three of the top four teams lost against quality opponents, which does not bode well for the start of the District 6 playoffs this weekend. This year, the Class 1A field, which includes all but one of the Heritage Conference’s five qualifiers, is limited to eight teams rather than the 12 from recent seasons. As a result there are no sub-.500 teams in the field.

Tags