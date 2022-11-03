The top teams in the Heritage Conference are smarting a little after last weekend’s crossover games with the West-PAC and others.
Three of the top four teams lost against quality opponents, which does not bode well for the start of the District 6 playoffs this weekend. This year, the Class 1A field, which includes all but one of the Heritage Conference’s five qualifiers, is limited to eight teams rather than the 12 from recent seasons. As a result there are no sub-.500 teams in the field.
GLENDALE (5-5) at PENNS MANOR (9-1): Penns Manor didn’t affect its seeding with a 35-0 loss to Berlin in the Appalachian Bowl. The Comets are still the top seed and drew eighth-seeded Glendale. They hope to get quarterback Max Hill back to 100 percent along with the return of two-way starter Ashton Courvina.
The key for the Comets is stopping the Glendale rushing game. Zeke Dubler has carried 189 times for 1,540 yards with 21 touchdowns. Quarterback Troy Misiura is 56-for-102 for 717 yards with two touchdowns and eight interceptions.
PORTAGE (6-4) at JUNIATA VALLEY (6-4): Fifth-seeded Portage is coming off a 31-0 loss to Windber (9-1). The Mustangs’ other losses came against Penns Manor, Cambria Heights and United Valley.
Fourth-seeded Juniata Valley has lost two of its past three games, with the losses coming against Windber (9-1) and Northern Bedford (10-0). The Hornets beat Mount Union (6-4), 26-22, last week. Andrew McMonagle has rushed 218 times for 1,199 yards with 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Reid Edwards is 38-for-116 for 537 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
MOSHANNON VALLEY (5-5) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (7-3): Northern Cambria is the only top Heritage Conference team coming off a win, 34-20 at Conemaugh Township, and that enabled the Colts to slip into the second seed.
Seventh-seeded Moshannon Valley is coming off a 34-19 loss to West Branch (4-6). Levi Knuth has rushed 228 times for 1,294 yards and nine touchdown, and Tanner Kephart has 107 carries for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns.
HOMER-CENTER (5-5) at CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (7-3): In the only matchup between Heritage teams, sixth-seeded Homer-Center is coming off a 45-3 win over overmatched Meyersdale, and third-seeded Cambria Heights is coming off a 37-14 loss to unbeaten Northern Bedford.
Both teams have quarterback issues. Riley Clevenger has stepped in for Homer-Center, which lost starter Cole McAnulty early in the season, and the Wildcats at times have been forced to use their fourth-string quarterback.
Cambria Heights has played the past two games without quarterback Ty Stockley and has used leading rusher Tanner Trybus in the position.
Cambria Heights won the regular-season matchup, 31-12, on Oct. 7.
WEST SHAMOKIN (5-5) at RICHLAND (10-0): Eighth-seeded West Shamokin gets the toughest task among Heritage Conference teams, taking on top-seeded Richland. The Wolves have played their last game and a half without quarterback Lou Swartz and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-35 win over North Star with leading rusher Dylan Wolfe running a wildcat offense. Swartz is expected to return Friday night,
Richland quarterback Sam Penna is completing 71 percent of his passes, going 116-for-163 for 1,814 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. Evan McCracken has rushed 190 times for 1,262 yards and 19 touchdowns.
APOLLO-RIDGE (6-4) at KEYSTONE OAKS (7-3): Apollo-Ridge is seeded 11th in the WPIAL Class 2A field and faces sixth-seeded Keystone Oaks. Apollo-Ridge finished third in the Allegheny Conference, and Keystone Oaks placed second in the Century Conference behind Sto-Rox. Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci leads the area in rushing with 1,427 yards. The Vikings have won two straight, including an upset of fifth-seeded Serra Catholic two weeks ago.
Keystone Oaks has won five straight games. The Golden Eagles’ only losses came against Sto-Rox and Bishop Canevin, the top seed in the Class 1A field.
WESTERN BEAVER (7-3) at LIGONIER VALLEY (7-3): Ligonier Valley played its way into the second spot in the Allegheny Conference — behind unbeaten Steel Valley — and earned the seventh seed in the WPIAL Class 2A field. The Rams have won four of their past five games, with the loss coming to Serra Catholic.
Western Beaver, the 10th seed, finished third in the Midwest Conference. The Golden Beavers are coming off consecutive losses, 22-6 to Mohawk and 44-8 to Beaver Falls.
The game is being played at Offutt Field in Greensburg.