The Heritage Conference routinely has some of the stiffest competition in high school basketball in the state, and it’s time to prove it again.
District 6 playoffs tip off Monday with 15 Heritage teams among the brackets — seven girls’ teams and eight boys’.
“The Heritage is one of the toughest conferences in the state,” River Valley girls’ coach Ricc Brown said. “It’s hard, physical basketball, and it’s also an exciting offensive field that’s a great precursor to get you ready for districts and states. … You can’t take a night off in the Heritage. You have to be focused. It’s fun, hard competition every night.”
The Homer-Center and River Valley girls look to defend their titles in Class 2A and 3A, respectively, while both Portage teams will try to claim a champion ship in a new class after winning a season ago.
River Valley, the Heritage Conference girls’ champion led by sophomore 1,000-point scorer Ava Persichetti, is seeded third in Class 3A and welcomes No. 6 Tyrone (12-10) on Thursday for the quarterfinals. The Panthers went unbeaten in the conference and pulled off a 22-2 record overall, with both losses being by a single point.
“We know Tyrone had some physical problems early in the season, but they’ve been playing better lately,” Brown said. “It’s the playoffs though. Everyone’s good. It’s win and get in for states. It’s just another playoff game.
“Sliding in with the third seed definitely takes pressure off us and puts it on (Westmont) Hilltop and Forest Hills. There’s no pressure on us this year. It helps us stay hungry. The girls we have this year are build different. We probably had our hardest practice of the year on Tuesday. I told them ‘good teams get lazy. Win the Heritage Conference, get lazy. But teams fight through it to get better.’ We’ll be ready for them.”
Meanwhile, the Homer-Center girls start their title defense on the road against No. 4 South Huntingdon (18-4) after claiming the third seed in Class 2A. The Wildcats failed to defend their back-to-back Heritage championships with a loss to River Valley on Feb. 10, but have won 7 of 10 games.
Tyrone went 8-0 in January and has won 11 of 12.
Second-seeded Portage, which moved from 1A to 2A this season, welcome the winner of Monday’s game between No. 7 Glendale and 10th-seeded Marion Center on Thursday.
Portage started the season 10-0 but fell on hard times when starter Jenna Burkett went out with an injury. In their last 10 games, the Mustangs (17-6) are 5-5, including a loss to River Valley in the Heritage semifinals. Burkett is hopeful to make a return for the playoffs.
Marion Center (12-10) won seven straight games from Jan. 3-17, including against Portage and United, but has gone 2-4 since.
United (15-7), ranked sixth in Class 2A, visits third-seeded Penns Manor (17-6) on Thursday.
The Comets won seven straight before falling to Homer-Center in the Heritage semifinals, while the Lions have won 7 of 10.
Purchase Line (7-15) squeezed in as the eighth-seed in Class 1A and visits top-seeded Williamsburg on Monday.
On the boys’ side, back-to-back Heritage champion United claimed the top seed in Class 2A and will host the winner of Monday’s game between No. 9 Homer-Center (4-18) and eighth-seeded Claysburg. Either way, it will be an opponent the Lions have seen before this season.
“We’ve seen Homer-Center two times this year,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “We know them well. We’re neighboring schools. I work there, so it’s always an awkward one when we play. But they’re well-coached and have a lot of young, good players. … We actually scrimmaged against Claysburg in preseason so we a little bit of them. They’re quick. They have a freshman guard that’s good at getting shots off and play well inside.”
The Lions started 13-0 and carried that momentum throughout the season, riding a four-game winning streak into districts and accounting for just two losses on the season coming against Berlin and in overtime against Portage.
“It’s exciting because our kids did a good job and worked hard to get the top seed and be the home team,” Rodkey said. “Not too many teams can say that. When I played and a few years back, home games were a big thing, and then with COVID, we’ve been playing at neutral sites. We’ve had some big games here, and our folks get loud. It’s exciting and such a fun environment where the crowd gives us energy.
“We don’t know who we play, so for now we’re just working on what we’ve been working on all season. The fundamentals we go through on a daily basis — pressures, different shooting drills, preparing and staying healthy. We’ll see who we play come Monday and start implementing a game play on Tuesday.”
United also has a milestone awaiting with leading scorer Brad Felix, a senior, needing just eight points to reach 1,000.
Portage, the Heritage runner-up in its inaugural season in the conference, won the District 6 Class 2A title last season, but dropped down to 1A this year. The change hasn’t affected the Mustangs’ performance as they’ve gone 21-1, started the season with a 10-game winning streak and topped it with an 11-game run from Jan. 4-Feb. 7.
Portage has been playing without senior starter Andrew Miko, who was injured in the Heritage semifinals.
A trio of Heritage teams play in the Class 2A quarterfinals on the road on Wednesday. Fifth-seeded Cambria Heights (11-11) visits No. 4 Mount Union (13-9). The Highlanders made it to the Heritage semifinals, but were routed by United.
Seventh-seeded Northern Cambria (10-12) heads to Southern Huntingdon (18-4), the second seed.
Sixth-seeded West Shamokin (10-12) travels to No. 3 West Branch (16-6). Despite the Wolves having a seven-game skid in the middle of the season, they’ve gone 5-2 since.
Indiana will open the WPIAL girls’ playoffs against Hampton at Fox Chapel High School.
Indiana, a sixth seed at 15-7 overall and 11-1 as the Class 5A Section 1 champion, has won 9 of 12 games. The Indians lost their regular-season finale against Plum while playing without injured starters Katie Kovalchick and Jayla Peterson.
Hampton, the Section 2 fourth-place team and 11th seed, finished 14-8 overall and 7-5 in a section won by Armstrong (19-3).
Apollo-Ridge enters the Class 3 playoffs as the sixth seed and takes on 11th-seeded Mohawk at noon Saturday at home.
The Vikings, the Section 3 runner-up, is 19-3 overall with an 8-2 finish in the section. Mohawk, the third-place team in Section 1 at 6-4, is 14-8 overall.