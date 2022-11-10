colts

NORTHERN CAMBRIA players celebrated with the Coal Bowl trophy after defeating rival Cambria Heights on the opening night of the high school football season, 35-28.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

Two of the Heritage Conference newcomers and two that go back to the Appalachian Conference days are the four teams left standing in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.

Two of those teams are going to play for the district championship next weekend after a pair of rematches of regular-season games are staged Saturday night. Penns Manor, unscathed in conference play this season, takes on newcomer Portage. Cambria Heights, the champion last year in its first season in the conference, tangles with Northern Cambria in one of the region’s oldest rivalries.