Two of the Heritage Conference newcomers and two that go back to the Appalachian Conference days are the four teams left standing in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
Two of those teams are going to play for the district championship next weekend after a pair of rematches of regular-season games are staged Saturday night. Penns Manor, unscathed in conference play this season, takes on newcomer Portage. Cambria Heights, the champion last year in its first season in the conference, tangles with Northern Cambria in one of the region’s oldest rivalries.
The games, originally scheduled for Friday, have been moved to Saturday due to heavy rain in the forecast.
Here’s what happened the first time these Heritage Conference teams met.
On Oct. 8 at Portage, Penns Manor converted turnovers into touchdowns, made a key defensive stand late in the first half and pulled away in the fourth quarter in a 55-28 win.
Penns Manor quarterback Max Hill accounted for six touchdowns, rushing for 176 yards and three scores and passing for 73 and three touchdowns. The Comet racked up 510 total yards, including 437 rushing, and held Portage to 271.
The game opened with two touchdowns in 22 seconds. Hill darted 55 yards and Portage’s Andrew Miko connected with Bode Layo on a tight end screen that covered 65 yards.
Penns Manor took a 14-7 lead on the next possession on Hill’s 6-yard run, and the Comets stretched the margin to two scores when Eric Baum intercepted a pass and set up Hill’s 19-yard toss to Ashton Courvina in the end zone to make it 20-7.
It looked like a runaway when Eric Baum’s interception led to a Hill-to-Courvina 26-yard strike and Hill’s 3-yard capper for a 26-7 lead in the second quarter.
But a Comets fumble set up Portage, which scored on Brendan Smithro’s 9-yard run to make it 26-14.
Then the Penns Manor defense stepped up and stopped the Mustangs’ next possession on downs to preserve a 26-14 halftime lead.
The stop was huge because Portage took the second-half kickoff and scored on another Miko-to-Layo hookup, this one from 40 yards. Penns Manor led 26-21.
The Comets responded quickly, scoring three plays later on Hill’s pass to Carter on a 41-yard play. It was 33-21.
Then Baum struck again, his second interception leading to Courvina’s 20-yard run and Carter’s diving catch in the end zone to make it 42-21 early in the fourth quarter.
Penns Manor stretched the lead when a fumble led to Mark Bagley’s 57-yard jaunt.
Isaac Jubina scored from the 6 for Portage, and Bagley nailed down the with a 58-yard scamper.
Jubina finished with 17 carries for 111 yards.
The following week, Portage headed to West Shamokin and bounced back. Penns Manor successfully navigated the meat of its schedule by thrashing Cambria Heights for the conference title.
On opening night on Aug. 26, a challenger for the Heritage Conference title emerged when Northern Cambria, 2-8 a year ago, knocked off defending champ Cambria Heights in a thriller, 35-28. The Colts lost 35-0 the previous season.
Northern Cambria struck with its balanced offense, grinding out 298 of its 417 total yards on the ground. Owen Bougher passed for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and Colton Paronish rushed for 95 yards, including a 41-yard burst that put the Colts ahead by seven with 3:08 to go.
Cambria Heights rushed for 173 yards, and it looked like the Highlanders might run away when Tanner Trybus bolted 50 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Ten seconds into the season and Northern Cambria was down a touchdown.
Northern Cambria answered on Peyton Myer’s 2-yard run to tie the game at 6. Cambria Heights made it 14-6 on Ty Stockley’s 18-yard run for a touchdown followed by his conversion run.
Northern Cambria then marched 80 yards on 14 plays and scored with 15 seconds left in the first half when Bougher tossed a lateral to Paronish, who hit Dumm on a 23-yard scoring strike. Bougher connected with Ben Messina on the game-tying two-point conversion.
In the third quarter, Northern Cambria took its first lead when Bougher and Dumm connected from 31 yards. Cody Dumm caught a two-point pass for a 22-14 lead at 3:46.
Trybus started the fourth quarter with a touchdown run, pulling Cambria Heights within two at 22-20.
Myers made a diving catch for his second touchdown reception, an 8-yarder, and the score stood at 28-20 in the Colts’ favor.
Cambria Heights tied it on Garrett Jasper’s 1-yard scoring run and Stockley’s conversion run with 5:11 left.
That set up Paronish’s go-ahead score and Trey Pershing’s extra-point kick for a 35-28 edge with 3:08 remaining.
Ultimately, the Northern Cambria defense had to save the day. On the final drive, Trybus caught a 21-yard pass from Stockley to the Colts’ 5-yard line. From there, the Colts’ Dawson Shutty forced a fumble with 1:19 left that allowed his team to hang on.
Cambria Heights went on to win six straight games, and Northern Cambria won three straight before losing two in a row.