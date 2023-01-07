HS-basketball-2.jpg
Penns Manor’s Ryen Gresko drained seven 3-pointers, but Cambria Heights pulled out the one-point victory, 50-49, in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Friday night.

The Comets went up 8-3 after the first eight minutes and took an eight-point advantage into halftime at 23-15, before the Highlanders hit four 3s in a 23-point third quarter that knotted the game at 38. Cambria Heights snuck out the win with a 12-11 final frame.

