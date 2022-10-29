River Valley turned in its first and only win of the season with a 41-6 road romp over winless Everett on Friday during Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend.
The Panthers’ offense finally exploded, putting up six touchdowns in a mercy-roll victory that included three offensive scores from sophomore Sam Yanits, a fumble return by Quin Witmer, a punt return by Dom Speal and an impressive reception by Ethan Kishlock.
River Valley kicked off a five-touchdown first half with a four-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Yanits’ 20-yard run to the end zone at 6:43 in the first quarter. Senior Keith Behanna notched the extra-point kick, which was his only attempt after leaving the game in the second quarter due to an injury.
Witmer, a junior middle linebacker, came up with an Everett fumble in the second quarter and ran it back 38 yards for the Panthers’ second score. Freshman Cole Heckathorn stepped in for Behanna and nailed his first of four extra points to make it 14-0 — the largest lead of the season for River Valley.
Yantis, who ended his night with 106 rushing yards on just five carries in his second game back from injury, made it 21-0 on a 55-yard run at 6:53, and junior Dom Speal returned a punt at 6:05 in the second to extend the Panthers’ lead to 28-0.
Quarterback Luke Woodring connected with Yanits for a 46-yard reception before finding senior Ethan Kishlock 20-yards out. The ball was tipped by Warriors defenders, but Kishlock reeled it in and fell into the end zone. Another successful Heckathorn PAT put River Valley up 35-0 in a first half in which they accumulated 299 offensive yards.
Woodring, a junior, finished 4-for-8 for 77 yards.
In the final seconds of the half, Everett’s Sid Grove returned a kickoff 72 yards for the Warriors’ lone touchdown of the game.
Joey Bedick stripped Everett of the ball and recovered the fumble in the third quarter to start River Valley’s final scoring drive. The Panthers went 50 yards on four plays, capped off by Yanits’ 22-yard run for his third and final touchdown at 2:32. Heckathorn’s kick went wide, but the 41-6 score was enough to instate the running clock.
River Valley held the Warriors to just 18 yards in the second half.
The Panthers end their season at 1-9, while Everett finished at 0-10.
WINDBER 31, PORTAGE 0: Portage lost the game and the chance to open the playoffs at home with a shutout loss at Windber on Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend.
The Ramblers scored 21 points in the first half all on the back of John Shuster. The senior running back went on runs of 11, 35 and 93 for his three scores.
In the fourth quarter, senior Blake Klosky found the end zone from 17 yards out, and junior Bryson Costa kicked a 34-yard field goal for the final score of 31-0. Costa also went 4-for-4 on point-after kicks.
Portage (6-4) and Windber (9-1) both start district playoffs next week.
NORHERN BEDFORD 37, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 14: Cambria Heights’ explosive offense was held to just two touchdowns in a loss to undefeated Northern Bedford at Panther Community Stadium during Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend.
The Highlanders trailed 30-0 at halftime.
The Panthers picked up a 4-yard rushing score from Adam Johnson, and Eion Snider connected with Ben Gable on a 21-yard touchdown reception.
In the second quarter, Northern Bedford’s defense earned a safety on a bad snap into the end zone before Snider found Ashton Detterline for a 24-yard score. Johnson got his second touchdown of the night on a 67-yard run.
Jestin Fernandez scored the Panthers’ final touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Snider at 4:29 in the third quarter. Collin Yeatts kicked all five of Northern Bedford’s PATs.
The Highlanders got on the scoreboard late in the third with a 7-yard run by Lucas Storm at 1:26. Stephen Nelen also scored for Cambria Heights on a 37-yard run at 6:24 in the fourth. Junseo Deckard notched the PAT for each score.
Cambria Heights (7-3) and Northern Bedford (10-0) head into district playoffs next week.
APOLLO-RIDGE 28, BURRELL 14: Apollo-Ridge played its way into the WPIAL Class 2A playfffs, following last week’s upset of Serra Catholic with a win over Burrell in an Allegheny Conference game.
The Vikings (6-4) claimed the third of five playoff berths out of the eight-team conference. Steel Valley and Serra Catholic claimed the first two spots. Ligonier Valley and Burrell claimed the other berths.
Nick Curci rushed for 141 yards on 24 carries and scored on runs on 43 and 7 yards.
Jake Mull took care of the other points. Mull answered Burrell first touchdown with an 86-yard kickoff return and capped the scoring with a 57-yard pass from Gage Johnston. Mull had seven catches for 135 yards and also went 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks.
Johnston, playing since Game 2 in place of injured starter Karter Schrock, completed 8 of 14 passes for 142 yards. He did not throw an interception.
The WPIAL playoff pairings will be held Saturday. The playoffs begin next weekend.