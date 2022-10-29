RV logo

River Valley turned in its first and only win of the season with a 41-6 road romp over winless Everett on Friday during Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover weekend.

The Panthers’ offense finally exploded, putting up six touchdowns in a mercy-roll victory that included three offensive scores from sophomore Sam Yanits, a fumble return by Quin Witmer, a punt return by Dom Speal and an impressive reception by Ethan Kishlock.

