After falling to United, 62-29, on Tuesday in the Heritage Conference semifinals, Cambria Heights rebounded with a commanding 70-39 win over Northern Bedford County in a non-conference boys’ basketball game at home on Wednesday.
The Highlanders went up 44-18 in the first half and outscored the Panthers 26-21 the rest of the way.
Cambria Heights put four players in double figures led by Carter Lamb’s 17 points on the back of eight field goals. Chris Sodmont followed with 13 points, while Parker Farabaugh and Isaac Weiland chipped in 10 apiece. Farabaugh netted three 3-point field goals.
Collin Yeates connected on a pair of 3s and scored 12 points for Northern Bedford (9-11).
Cambria Heights (11-12) is ranked fifth in District 6 Class 2A with the top nine teams earning playoff berths. The Highlanders end their regular season with a home game against Forest Hills on Wednesday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 55, PURCHASE LINE 42: Deven Hatch-Cousins earned a double-double and the Wolves combined for 20 assists as West Shamokin concluded its regular season with a win over visiting Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wolves pulled out to a 29-12 halftime lead and weathered the Red Dragons’ 30-26 second half, which featured five of Andrew Smarsh’s six 3-point field goals.
Smarsh scored a game-high 21 points, and Joe Lamer added 10 points, five assists and four steals for Purchase Line (3-19).
Hatch-Cousins finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Sean McCullough drained four 3s for 12 points and added nine assists and four rebounds for the Wolves. Brayden Rodgers brought down nine rebounds and dished out two helpers to go with 14 points, and Ezra Oesterling posted eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
West Shamokin (9-12) is ranked seventh in District 6 Class 2A, which takes the top nine teams into playoffs.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 48, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 39: Cambria Heights’ Sienna Kirsch scored a game-high 22 points in a loss at Central Mountain in a non-conference game.
The Wildcats led 20-12 at halftime and outscored the Highlanders 29-27 in the second half.
Kirsch connected on 8 of 10 free throws and drained seven field goals as Cambria Heights’ lone double-digit scorer.
Chloe Kustenborder netted 17 points, and Taylor Doyle scored 12 for Central Mountain (7-12).
Cambria Heights (4-16) ends its season on Monday with a home game against Homer-Center.