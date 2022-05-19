NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Pitch by pitch. Game by game.
That has been Cambria Heights’ mantra throughout its season, and it served the Highlanders well in a 9-3 win over River Valley in the Heritage Conference softball championship game at Northern Cambria’s South Recreation Complex on Wednesday.
Despite dreary weather, including consistent cloud cover and a steady drizzle, the affair was a pitchers’ duel between two of the Heritage Conference’s top aces — River Valley’s Hannah Foust and Cambria Heights’ Jenna Serafin.
“It was a battle,” said Cambria Heights coach Drew Thomas. “When you get two outstanding pitchers like that, that’s to be expected. I got all the confidence in the world in Jenna. She gutted it out out there today.”
After giving up a single to Panthers leadoff hitter Brin Gardner, Serafin didn’t allow another hit until the fourth inning. She struck out six of the 10 batters she faced in the first three innings.
The last time Cambria Heights and River Valley met, the Highlanders won 4-1 on just three hits. The Highlanders matched those offensive stats by the third inning.
With the bases loaded, thanks to a walk and two errors, Lexi Griak came up clutch with a two-run double to make it 2-0. Kennedy Rogal and Madison Bender each singled to put the Highlanders up 4-0 after three innings.
Isabel Pynos singled to lead off the fourth for River Valley and scored on Tori Foust’s double to cut Cambria Heights’ lead to three, 4-1
Hannah Foust struck out two of three Highlanders in the bottom half of the inning to keep the game in reach.
River Valley scored twice in the fifth with two outs. Serafin walked Brooklyn Furman, and Gardner singled to put two runners on for Pynos, who stroked a ball that was misplayed by Highlanders right fielder Martina White and allowed two runs to score to bring River Valley within one at 4-3.
Hannah Foust popped out to short to end the inning and strand the Panthers’ tying run on third.
“I always count on my defense,” Serafin said. “I put everything in them. As long as I put the ball where I’m supposed to, if they put it in play, the defense is going to make the play. I never doubted we could win this game or my teammates.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Bender tripled on a grounder that sneaked past second base and rolled to the outfield fence, allowing Griak to score to put Cambria Heights ahead 5-3.
Serafin drove in Bender on a single to make it 6-3 before pinch runner Sidney Nihart was thrown out at the plate after attempting to score on a wild pitch for the third out.
River Valley popped out three times to go 1-2-3 in the sixth, which included a spectacular diving catch by right fielder Beth Kinney for the final out.
The Highlanders scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. White’s bunt single and a walk to Karli Storm loaded the bases for Griak. Ellie Bender slid into home on a passed ball and Griak singled in White to make it 8-3. Storm scored on a sacrifice fly for the final run of the game before Griak was called out at home on a steal attempt.
“We just have to take it pitch by pitch,” Serafin said, “and we know that, if we put the ball in play, big things will happen.”
Bender banged out three hits, and Griak finished 2-for-3 with a double and single, two runs scored and two RBIs. Rogal had two RBIs on a single, and Ellie Bender and Storm each had two runs.
“This is a fantastic group of kids,” Thomas said. “When I challenge them, they come through. Sometimes it’s the top of our order, sometimes it’s the middle, sometimes it’s the bottom. We’re a well-balanced 1 through 9.”
Gardner led River Valley with two of their four hits, while Hannah Foust had an RBI.
“We didn’t have our best game today,” said River Valley coach Frank Harsh. “We had a lot of errors and we gave them like six unearned runs. That’s part of the game. That’s how it is. We played good all year. Our girls are young, and I’m still proud of them.”
Serafin fanned nine batters, walked one and gave up four hits. Hannah Foust struck out eight, walked five and allowed eight hits.
Cambria Heights entered the game averaging 9.7 runs per game with eight straight wins since its first and only loss to DuBois on April 24. The Highlanders (16-1) head into District 6 Class 3A playoffs against Forest Hills on Monday.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Thomas, who’s in his 29th year of coaching, said about the emotions surrounding the playoffs. “It never gets any easier. When you lose that feeling, it’s time to hang it up. We have a great group of players and coaching staff. I couldn’t ask for more. They’re unbelievable.”
River Valley (13-4), which won seven straight games and had five shutouts on the season heading into the championship matchup, takes on No. 2-seeded Westmont (15-2) on Monday in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.