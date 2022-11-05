PATTON — All the injuries the Homer-Center football team endured this year didn’t allow the Wildcats to really be craftsmen. Sometimes it looked like the Wildcats were patching up things with baling wire, duct tape and Super Glue, just trying to hold things together.
“We even got down to our fourth-string quarterback,” senior quad-captain Vinny Tagliata said. “We still played through. That’s all you can ask for.”
Even at that, the visiting Wildcats got the second-half kickoff against third-seeded Cambria Heights trailing by just seven points in Friday night’s District 6 Class 1A football quarterfinal game.
Homer, though, didn’t quite have enough in the tank to finish off the rally for the upset. Tanner Trybus rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Highlander quarterback-linebacker Ty Stockley — making a comeback himself from an ankle injury that kept him out the last 2½ weeks — came up with the pivotal play in the second half, intercepting a pass to set up his own 1-yard scoring plunge to eventually turn the lights out on the Wildcats’ season, 21-7.
“It’s real tough,” said a tearful Riley Clevenger, the Homer-Center senior who ended up running the offense after quarterbacks Cole McAnulty and Angelo Alexander got hurt. “I was put in the position to get the job done for my boys, especially those guys up front — they play their hearts out.”
Wildcat coach Greg Page even lost Clevenger for a couple plays, forcing Braden Dunn to switch from running back to quarterback. The combination of all the lineup changes and shifts and Cambria Heights’ ability to selfishly maintain possession of the football made it difficult for Homer-Center to get into an offensive rhythm, and the Wildcats were held to just six first downs and 90 yards while still making it a game.
Homer-Center closed the season 5-6.
“Things didn’t go Riley’s way tonight, but he gutted it out. So many performances — (Michael) Krejocic, Mason Bell, Isaiah Bence, Romy Dokos, Vinny Tags — those are four-year guys that just leave it all out there,” Page said. “When you see that, I’ll accept the outcome. When you get a good program that does it the right way and our kids battled, I can’t fault that.
“Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”
Despite having just one first down in the first half — a 13-yard wide receiver screen from Clevenger to Dunn moved the chains — the Wildcats trailed only 14-7 at the intermission. Krejocic picked off Stockley twice in the second quarter, returning the first one 59 yards to set up Landon Hill’s 6-yard touchdown run that cut the Highlander lead in half.
Homer-Center’s best drive of the game came after the Wildcats got the second-half kickoff, as it methodically worked into the Heights end of the field, converting three third downs.
Cambria Heights, though, stopped Hill for a 1-yard gain on first down at the 41, and three incompletions led to the Wildcats turning the ball over on downs.
Homer-Center had one more shot, advancing to midfield before being stopped on consecutive runs for losses of 3 and 6 yards before being forced to punt early in the fourth quarter.
“I think we overachieved from what a lot of people thought. If you would have looked at me over the summer and told me our right tackle was going to go down, I would have laughed at you. I thought we had potential but, sometimes in life, it doesn’t work out,” Clevenger said. “They walked a linebacker out to take away the slant and the hitch. Their defensive scheme was great.”
After touchdowns on Heights’ first two series, Homer-Center managed to find the answer to the Highlanders running game to stay in it. However, Stockley read one of those hitches at the end of the third quarter and came up with the first of three interceptions for the hosts as time began working against the Wildcats, returning it to the 13 and setting up his own 1-yard touchdown run four plays later to make it a two-possession game.
“I think we played the best we could under the circumstances,” Tagliata, a two-way lineman, said. “They’re a great team. They played well. They came out and played well at the very beginning.”
Heights defeated the Wildcats, 31-12, earlier this season. The Highlanders next will travel to Northern Cambria — the site of one of their losses this season in the season-opening Coal Bowl, 35-28 — in an all-Heritage Conference semifinal next Friday.
“The goal tonight was to come out with a win. We don’t care how we win as long as we win,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “They played us hard. They’re a tough football team. They’re well-coached.”
Heights started the game with an 83-yard drive on 15 running plays that culminated with a 21-yard Trybus touchdown run. Trybus was in the end zone again 46 seconds into the second quarter on a 10-yard scamper to make it 14-0 before Homer-Center settled in and made it a game.
“We’ve been on the good end so many years. We were picked to finish higher. We did have a quarterback carousel … that’s tough,” Page said. “The kids didn’t quit. I enjoyed coming to practice every day, even in a slump. They kept at it.”