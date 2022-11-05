HOMER CENTER LOGOS

PATTON — All the injuries the Homer-Center football team endured this year didn’t allow the Wildcats to really be craftsmen. Sometimes it looked like the Wildcats were patching up things with baling wire, duct tape and Super Glue, just trying to hold things together.

“We even got down to our fourth-string quarterback,” senior quad-captain Vinny Tagliata said. “We still played through. That’s all you can ask for.”

