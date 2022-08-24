Cambria Heights’ first season in the Heritage Conference was one for the history books.
The Highlanders came out on top in their first nine games, setting a new standard for wins in a season. They dominated in conference play, going 8-0 and outscoring Heritage opponents 295-86, culminating with a 20-7 victory at River Valley.
Only one of those wins was by single digits. None of them were one-score games.
Now, with seven starters back on offense and six on defense and 15 returning letterwinners, Heights is ready for an encore in 2022, even if the Highlanders did graduate two of the top 13 rushers and one of the top linemen in the Heritage.
“Last season was a historic and very big year for us. Winning the conference, going 9-0 for the first time in school history was amazing,” Highlander senior quarterback-linebacker Ty Stockley said. “So, in regards for this season, anything short of a conference title is a failure.”
Cambria Heights will begin defense of their conference championship and attempt to build on last season’s 9-2 record on Friday when they travel to Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium to take on archrival Northern Cambria in the annual “Coal Bowl.”
“There’s a fine line between confidence and overconfidence. I was always one of those, when filling out preseason polls, that more leaned for letting a team defend that if they won it,” Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We’re excited about the number of players we’re returning, but we try to take it one week at a time.”
Leading the charge this fall will be Stockley behind center and four veteran offensive linemen hoping to continue the Highlander tradition under Lewis of churning out rugged, productive, time-consuming ground games.
Usually, that centered around a bowling-ball fullback and some jet sweeps. Stockley added an element to Highlander rushing attacks from the quarterback position last fall, ripping off 812 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns, finishing behind only the now-graduated Ryan Haluska in both categories.
“I just want to focus on being a good leader for the team and do my best at my job in whatever way the team needs,” said Stockley, also a standout on the defensive side as a linebacker.
Stockley will operate behind a proven offensive front. Even after the graduation of one of the top interior linemen in the Heritage — Bailey Horvath — Cambria Heights has 265-pound senior Zane Miller back at center, 265-pound junior Gavin McConnell back at guard and 250-pound senior Brad Green and 270-pound Braylon Rydbom back at tackle.
Also returning is senior Joe Snedden at tight end, a position which typically operates more functionally as a blocker than a receiver in Lewis’ multiple wing-T offense.
Rydbom will slide inside to take over for Horvath this season. Junior Alex Farrell and sophomore Tristan Weakland were battling in camp for the open tackle slot.
The concern for Heights fans and the hope for Heritage Conference opponents looking for a crack in the Highlanders invincibility is at running back. Fullback Ryan Haluska and tailback Tanner Hite have graduated after combining for 1,453 yards rushing last season. Haluska finished third in the conference with 1,019 yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns and amassed 1,925 yards and 30 TDs over the last two seasons.
For Haluska’s spot, Lewis is looking at senior Lucas Storm or sophomore Garrett Jasper. Storm is more of a darter and slasher at 175 pounds and averaged 9.9 yards on 16 carries last season. Jasper, who saw some time on the line as a ninth grader, is a 225-pound battering ram.
Senior Zech Scott and sophomore Marshall Eckenrode were ticketed for opportunities to succeed Hite. Scott already has made his mark as a place-kicker and was one of the top sprinters in the Heritage Conference in track season.
Senior Tanner Trybus, who ran up 195 yards on just 27 carries as the Highlander wingback last season, figures to get the ball more this year. Senior Logan Baker — who is 6-foot-3 — or sophomore Stephen Nelen are the frontrunners to claim the open starting spot at wide receiver.
“I see my role in the offense this season evolving,” Trybus said. “I’m hoping to show off what I have in store during the games but also being a triple threat out on the field.”
An effective running game plays right into the wheelhouse of a very capable if sometimes somewhat overlooked Highlander defense. Heights notched three shutouts last year and held four other foes to two touchdowns or fewer, limiting the opposition to 3.5 yards per carry and forcing 17 turnovers.
Six starters are back: Jasper and Snedden at the ends, Stockley and senior Brett Bills at linebacker, Miller at tackle and Trybus at cornerback.
Green or Rydbom figured to take Horvath’s open tackle spot in the 4-3 hybrid, while Storm or sophomore Jaxxon Kline move into the linebacker void created by Haluska’s graduation. Junior Hunter Nelen or sophomore Stephen Nelen will man the corner opposite Trybus, and Eckenrode or Luke Mulraney will be the strong safety.
The free safety position is up for grabs between Scott, senior Zach Onkst or sophomore Trey Trybus.
“I am fully confident that we can perform just as great on the defensive side of the ball as we did last year,” said Snedden, who registered 12 tackles for loss.
Scott is back after converting 34-for-36 PATs.
Jordan Fees, Mike Morealli, Drew Thomas, Mitch Voytish, Nathan Bearer, Lance Eckenrode and Micah McConnell are Lewis’ assistants. James Kane, Lance Miller, Luke Long, Ryan Bearer and Hayden Malloy coach the junior high.