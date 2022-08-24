ch preview

Ty Stockley helped lead his team to a 9-2 record and the Heritage Conference championship last season.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Cambria Heights’ first season in the Heritage Conference was one for the history books.

The Highlanders came out on top in their first nine games, setting a new standard for wins in a season. They dominated in conference play, going 8-0 and outscoring Heritage opponents 295-86, culminating with a 20-7 victory at River Valley.

