PATTON — The first 23 minutes of Friday night’s Heritage Conference finale at Cambria Heights couldn’t have gone much better for West Shamokin.
The Wolves took the Highlanders’ big punch — a couple long Tanner Trybus runs in the first four minutes — answered and were on the verge of taking a lead in the locker room at halftime with more than 350 yards rushing.
The bell tolled, though, when Wolves quarterbacking standout Lou Swartz didn’t get up after a touchdown-saving tackle by Heights’ Joe Snedden at the end of a 45-yard run.
The Wolves fought gamely in the second half but didn’t have enough ammunition as Cambria Heights — fueled by senior halfback Tanner Trybus’ career-high 258 yards rushing and four touchdowns — pulled away, 47-21, putting West Shamokin in must-win territory when they finish the regular season on Heritage/WestPAC/Inter-County Conference weekend against an opponent yet to be announced.
“It’s a little upsetting. We worked our hearts out for this game and, to look up at the score and see what it ended up, I felt we could have done a lot better,” said Wolves senior running back Micah Linhart, who finished with 108 yards on 17 carries as West Shamokin dipped to 4-5.
Heights scored nine points in the last 3:57 of the first half to grab the halftime lead after West Shamokin itself had erased a 10-point deficit in the second quarter on touchdown runs of 82 yards by Swartz and 37 yards by Dylan Wolfe.
West Shamokin had 353 yards on the ground in the first half, 351 before Swartz left the game. However, Trybus’ second interception of the game turned away the Wolves in the final minute of the second quarter after West Shamokin had driven to the Heights 14.
Swartz was helped from the field following the injury, unable to put weight on his right foot. He watched the second half on crutches on the West Shamokin sideline.
Swartz finished the game with 220 yards rushing on just nine carries. He also scored on a 64-yard run at 5:00 of the first quarter to put West Shamokin on the board in answer to a pair of quick, long Trybus touchdown gallops.
“He’s been an outstanding player ever since he was a little kid in pee-wees. Every year, he’s been getting better and better. After junior high, he really sprouted up and he learned to fill the shoes as a quarterback and he’s been doing really well,” Wolfe said of Swartz.
Without their quarterback, who also was having a great game on defense, the Wolves only ran 20 plays for 60 second-half yards as the Highlanders (7-2) put the game away with touchdown runs by Lucas Storm, Trybus and Steven Nelen.
Trybus was a particular thorn in the side of the Wolves the entire game. With Heights also missing its running quarterback, Ty Stockley, after he injured his ankle in last week’s 42-33 loss at Penns Manor, Trybus took it upon himself to carry the load. He had 142 yards on his first two carries, touchdown runs around the left side of 58 and 84 yards.
Trybus finished with a career-high 258 yards on 19 carries. He also was on the receiving end of a beautiful pass from Highlander sophomore backup quarterback Isaac Weiland that went for a 46-yard touchdown with 2:48 to go in the first half that put the hosts up for keeps, 26-21, and he intercepted two passes.
“Tanner is a stud. He was everywhere,” Highlander coach Jarrod Lewis said.
Lewis was impressed with Swartz, too, who was matching Trybus run for run before being injured.
“(Swartz) is a good quarterback. He’s a lot like Stockley, to be honest. You can run inside the tackles with him. You can run him outside. He’s a horse,” Lewis said.
Cambria Heights got its ball-control game going in the second half and ended up piling up 481 yards on the Wolves. West Shamokin also committed five turnovers to Cambria Heights’ zero.
Wolves coach Jon McCullough, though, was satisfied with the performance in the face of adversity.
“I’m proud of our guys. We played hard,” McCullough said. “We knew Trybus was hard to handle. Unfortunately, we were unable to slow him down when we had to.”
West Shamokin will enter the final week of the regular season in the eighth and final position for the District 6 Class 2A playoffs with United Valley, Central Cambria and Westmont Hilltop nipping at its heels.
“Next week, we have to win to get in. We don’t know who we play (in the last game of the regular season) and I said ‘I don’t care who it is, we’ll play them in the parking lot.’” McCullough said. “It’s a whatever-it-takes week.”
Neither Linhart nor Wolfe seemed discouraged about the Wolves’ postseason situation.
“In comes down to keeping our heads high. We can’t let this defeat bring us down and affect how we play next week,” Wolfe said.
“I feel whatever it is, we’ll conquer it,” Linhart said.