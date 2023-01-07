Penns Manor’s Ryen Gresko drained seven 3-pointers, but Cambria Heights pulled out the one-point victory, 50-49, in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Friday night.
The Comets went up 8-3 after the first eight minutes and took an eight-point advantage into halftime at 23-15, before the Highlanders hit four 3s in a 23-point third quarter that knotted the game at 38. Cambria Heights snuck out the win with a 12-11 final frame.
Gresko finished with a game-high 21 points, all on 3s.
Three Highlanders landed in double figures. Carter Lamb led the way with 16 points. Chris Sodmont added 14, and Connor Yeckley notched three 3s en route to 12 points.
Cambria Heights (6-6) visits Purchase Line on Tuesday, and Penns Manor (5-5) welcomes Salisbury-Elk Lick on Monday.
UNITED 65, MARION CENTER 26: United’s Brad Felix scored 19 points and the Lions built a sizeable halftime lead that carried them to a 12th consecutive victory without a loss in a Heritage Conference win over Marion Center.
A 15-6 first-quarter advantage was extended to a 24-point lead after United put together 26 points in the second quarter. The Lions continued to add on with 18 points in the third quarter and six in the fourth while holding the Stingers to nine second-half points.
Felix scored 19 points in three quarters of action. Joe Marino followed with 12 points, and Tyler Robertson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Dawson Bracken had nine points for Marion Center.
Marion Center (2-6) travels to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday, United (12-0) plays at Penns Manor on Thursday.
HOMER-CENTER 39, WEST SHAMOKIN 35: Homer-Center notched its second win of the season with a comeback victory over West Shamokin at home in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wolves grabbed a 9-5 advantage after the first eight minutes and held a one-point lead at halftime, 16-15. The Wildcats responded with a 24-19 second half for the come-from-behind victory.
Homer-Center’s Michael Krejocic notched two 3-pointers and 10 points to lead Homer-Center.
Sean McCullough had a game-high 13 points for West Shamokin. Niko Buffone followed with five field goals for 10 points.
Both teams are back in Heritage Conference action Tuesday. West Shamokin (4-6) plays host to River Valley, and Homer-Center (2-8) visits Marion Center.
PORTAGE 76, PURCHASE LINE 33: After suffering its first loss of the season on Tuesday, Portage won its second straight game by doubling up Purchase Line at home in a Heritage Conference game.
The Mustangs outscored the Red Dragons 46-28 in the first half and 30-13 in the second.
Trae Kargo poured in five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points for Portage. Andrew Miko followed in double figures with 14 points and Zach Hodge tacked on 13. Brennan Heidler added three 3s for nine points.
Jakob Mountain led Purchase Line with eight points on four field goals.
Purchase Line (2-11) welcomes Cambria Heights on Tuesday, and Portage (12-1) travels to West Shamokin on Thursday.
HAMPTON 77, INDIANA 41: Eric Weeks scored 16 points and four Hampton players reached double figures as the Talbots took out Indiana in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 game.
Hampton’s lead went from four points after the first quarter to 26 points going into halftime thanks to a 28-6 second-period advantage. The Talbots (9-2, 2-0), the section favorites, continued to add on by outscoring the Indians 33-23 in the second half.
Weeks’ 16 points included six field goals, three from 3-point range, and a free throw. Peter Cramer also hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, while Colby Mignogna added 12 points and Robert Coll chipped in 11.
Evan Brocious registered a game-high 21 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Gavin Homer scored eight points for Indiana.
Indiana (5-6, 1-1) plays host to Knoch on Tuesday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 69, VALLEY 52: Ligonier Valley turned up the defense in the second half and pulled away from Valley in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
The Rams led 36-32 at halftime and outscored Valley 33-20 in the second half.
Ligonier Valley’s Parker Hollick made three 3-point field goals and led all scorers with 23 points. Haden Sierocky added 13 points and eight assists, and John Jablunovsky chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds .
Jacob Staraniec led Valley (2-10, 1-2) with 15 points.
Ligonier Valley (3-9, 2-2) plays host to Shady Side Academy on Tuesday.
DERRY 67, APOLLO-RIDGE 50: Apollo-Ridge’s Jacob Mull amassed a game-high 27 points, but Derry put together a 26-10 run over the final eight minutes to put away the Vikings and pick up a WPIAL Section 3-AAA road victory.
After trailing by three points at the end of the first quarter, Derry held one-point leads at halftime and the end of three quarters.
Derry hit eight field goals and was 8-for-10 on free throws in the fourth quarter.
Nate Papuga was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line and led Derry with 18 points. Gabe Carbonara added 15 points, while John Wasnick chipped in 13. Ethan Frye added 10.
Derry (5-5, 1-2) was 18-for-23 from the line.
Mull hit nine field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 6-for-10 from the line.
Apollo-Ridge (1-10, 0-4) continues section play Tuesday at Deer Lakes.
CALVARY BAPTIST 57, MOUNT CARMEL CHRISTIAN 16: Calvary Baptist cruised past Mount Carmel Christian and into the championship game of its Winter Invitational tournament.
The Patriots led 46-4 at halftime, and its starters sat out the second half. All 11 players on the roster scored.
Liam King led Calvary Baptist with 17 points. Nathan Helman handed out five assists, and Joey Apjok grabbed eight rebounds and came up with five steals to go with seven point. Zander Davis also raked in five steals and hit the only 3-pointer for the Patriots.
Calvary Baptist (5-0) plays Christian Life in Saturday’s championship game.
GIRLS
INDIANA 39, GATEWAY 30: Katie Kovalchick scored 17 points, and Indiana came out on top in a defensive contest against Gateway to remain unbeaten in WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 play.
Indiana hit six field goals in a 13-6 first quarter and went into halftime ahead 18-14.
Kovalchick scored six points in the third quarter and Indiana limited Gateway to just one field goal.
Gateway had its best offensive quarter over the final eight minutes, outscoring Indiana 13-10, but it wasn’t enough in the comeback attempt.
Kovalchick hit seven field goals and was 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Eve Fiala added six points.
Marina Grado (14 points) and Jayla Oliver (9) paced Gateway (4-7, 0-4).
Indiana (7-4, 3-0) plays host to Franklin Regional on Monday.
CALVARY BAPTIST 69, MOUNT CARMEL 19: Calvary Baptist improved to 5-0 and advanced to the championship game of its Winter Invitational tournament with a victory over Mount Carmel Christian.
All 11 players on the Patriots’ roster broke into the scoring. Rebekah Morrow led the way with points and five assists. Katelyn Shank, Sarah Covato and Alyse Smith each scored nine points, and Mikayla Mortimer, Joanna Stockton and Laina Shank each chipped in six. Vanessa Morrow scored five points, Maggie Murray had four, and Madisyn Mortimer added three. Aubrey Ingmire recorded a bucket to round out the scoring.
Katelyn Shank led the rebounding with 10 boards and also came up with seven steals, and Covato garnered six rebounds.
Calvary Baptist plays Christian Life in Saturday’s championship game.