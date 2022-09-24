PATTON — A stomach virus left Purchase Line High School football coach Matt Falisec to operate with a skeleton crew as the Red Dragons prepared to face reigning Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights on the road this week, but it was the Dragons who had the Highlanders feeling sick by dominating through one quarter.
Heights, though, discovered the remedy at the beginning of the second quarter and was immune to anything the undermanned Dragons threw at them the rest of the night. Two touchdowns apiece from Ty Stockley and Tanner Trybus and a defense that only allowed three first downs after the first quarter were just what the doctor ordered for the hosts as they sent Purchase Line to its fourth defeat in five starts, 28-7 on its homecoming and alumni night Friday.
“We wanted to try to match them up with ground-and-pound. We haven’t been doing that all year,” Falisec said. “We practiced with 20 kids this week, and I thought the kids did a good job having a different quarterback in, different linemen in.
“I’m happy with how our kids played. We kept fighting until the end.”
Purchase Line slipped to 1-4, dropping its third straight game. The Red Dragons outgained Cambria Heights 86-13 in the opening quarter, holding a 7-0 lead on Andrew Beer’s 29-yard touchdown run, and they had another 51 yards on their final possession, which ended when Stockley threw Beer for a 1-yard loss on fourth and goal.
However, the Dragons had little in between, finishing with 155 yards. Meanwhile, Trybus ran for 131 yards on 14 carries and also completed a 48-yard option pass to Logan Baker, while Stockley ran for another 93 yards and the Highlanders amassed 342 yards in winning for the fourth straight game after dropping their season-opener at Northern Cambria.
“We put a whole new offense in on Monday. It was all new to us,” Beer said. “I thought we did pretty well with it. We were just missing a lot of guys.”
Beer finished with 52 yards on the ground, 1 yard behind Austin Chambers — playing quarterback after starter John Elick was injured late in last week’s 35-14 setback to Portage — for a team high. Four different Dragons carried the ball at least eight times.
However, Purchase Line only had four plays gain 10 yards or more and was unable to complete a pass.
“It’s hard for us to make big plays,” Falisec said. “We were just trying to eat clock and take time off the clock and play their style of game.”
The Highlanders, though, came alive on the opening play of the second quarter when Trybus stepped in as punter on fourth and 3, saw an opening and ran 21 yards into Dragon territory, the first time Cambria Heights moved the chains in the game.
That set up a 1-yard plunge by Stockley to even the game at seven 3:35 into the second quarter.
After a three-and-out, Cambria Heights took advantage of a short field to cover 46 yards on seven plays, Stockley spinning and pushing the last 17 to put the hosts up 14-7 at the 2:55 mark.
After outgaining Heights by 73 yards in the first quarter, the Dragons were on the down side in total offense, 137-100, by the intermission.
The Highlanders then went 65 yards on 10 plays after receiving the second-half kickoff, scoring on Trybus’ 5-yard run. Cambria Heights converted a third and 19 along the way on a Stockley pass to homecoming king Joe Snedden.
Heights’ next possession also led to point, starting with Trybus’ long pass to Baker and ending on Trybus’ 10-yard run around the right end.
Cambria Heights improved to 4-1 and has outscored its last three foes 127-35. The Highlanders rushed for 282 yards.
“We just want to continue to do what we do,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “We’re getting better each week, but we have some difficult games coming up. We have to clean some things up.”
The Dragons were successful at beating Heights at its own game in the first quarter, running 16 plays to the Highlanders’ six. Beer put Purchase Line up with just under a minute remaining in the stanza, taking a toss from Chambers, getting to the edge and dancing down the visitors’ sideline 19 yards to paydirt.
“I was able to get outside,” Beer said. “I was able to break one tackle and get in.”
Purchase Line will try to rebound at home next week against Marion Center. Then the Dragons travel to River Valley and United.
“We just don’t have enough energy right now,” Beer said. “We need to get our energy up.”