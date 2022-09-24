PATTON — A stomach virus left Purchase Line High School football coach Matt Falisec to operate with a skeleton crew as the Red Dragons prepared to face reigning Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights on the road this week, but it was the Dragons who had the Highlanders feeling sick by dominating through one quarter.

Heights, though, discovered the remedy at the beginning of the second quarter and was immune to anything the undermanned Dragons threw at them the rest of the night. Two touchdowns apiece from Ty Stockley and Tanner Trybus and a defense that only allowed three first downs after the first quarter were just what the doctor ordered for the hosts as they sent Purchase Line to its fourth defeat in five starts, 28-7 on its homecoming and alumni night Friday.

