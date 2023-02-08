Indiana made nine 3-point field goals in its next-to-last section game of the season.
Highlands’ Cameron Reigard countered with eight of his own.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Indiana made nine 3-point field goals in its next-to-last section game of the season.
Highlands’ Cameron Reigard countered with eight of his own.
Reigard poured in 29 points and Bradyn Foster scored 23 to lead highlands to a 96-65 win over Indiana in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA boys’ basketball game Tuesday night.
Highlands, which is 17-3 and 7-2 in the section, scored 63 points in the first half. The Golden Rams scored 28 points in the first quarter and 35 in the second.
Stanford Webb made four of Indiana’s 3s and scored 12 points. Gavin Homer scored a team-high 19 points on nine field goals and a free throw. Evan Brocious and Jaden Petrovich chipped in eight points each.
Indiana (6-14, 1-8) plays host to Freeport on Friday.
RIVER VALLEY 75, MARION CENTER 42: River Valley tuned up for the Heritage Conference semifinals by ralling past Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game played Monday.
Four River Valley players scored in double figures, led by Luke Woodring with 20 points. Dom Speal (17), Jayden Whitfield (14) and Brad McDivitt also hit double figures.
Noah McCoy scored 15 points for Marion Center.
Marion Center (3-180 plays host to Glendale on Thursday.
BURRELL 62, APOLLO-RIDGE 34: Burrell grabbed an early 18-6 lead and cruised past Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Macky Bennis and Tucker Bitar each hit four 3-point field goal for Burrell (11-9, 7-3) and combined for 36 points.
Owen Crawford scored 12 points and Jake Mull had 11 for Apollo-Ridge.
Apollo-Ridge closed its season at 1-20 overall and 0-11 in the section.
GIRLS
APOLLO-RIDGE 58, BURRELL 22: Playoff-bound Apollo-Ridge won for the 10th time in 11 games by crusing past Burrell in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game played Monday.
The Vikings improved 18-3 overall and 7-2 in the section. Their only losses in the section game against first-place Shady Side Academy (17-2). The other loss came to St. Joseph (16-3).
Sophie Yard scored 20 points, Syd McCray contributed 17 and Brinley Toland added 14 for Apollo-Ridge, which closes its section schedule Thursday at Mount Pleasant.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.