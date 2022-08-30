The Penns Manor Comets needed to get off to a fast start to the high school football season.
Max Hill made it happen.
Hill, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior and Penns Manor’s four-year starter at quarterback, began his final scholastic football season with a standout performance in the Comets’ 32-0 shutout of Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game and the season opener Friday night.
After Justin Marshall opened the scoring with a defensive touchdown, Hill scored four straight times, rushing 4, 31 and 22 yards for touchdowns and returning an interception 48 yards from his strong safety position on defense.
Hill, a dual-threat quarterback on coach Bill Packer’s team, finished with a game-high 119 rushing yards on 15 carries, an average of 7.9 yards per attempt. He also completed four passes for 36 yards in the Comets’ run-heavy attack.
Here’s a look at the Penns Manor standout, who leads his team into Friday night’s road game at United Valley looking for a 2-0 start in a quest for an area-record 15th straight District 6 playoff appearance.
Family: Parents Jason Hill and Carey Woods; one brother and one sister.
Pets: Two dogs
Future plans: Become an electrical lineman
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite food: Chicken
Food you refuse to eat: Green beans
Favorite video game: Madden
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? TikTok
Favorite sport: Football
Favorite football team: Steelers
Why did you start playing football? It’s a fun game.
Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions? No
What is your favorite part of competing? The competitive part.
If you could play any other position, where and why? Fullback so I can still run the ball.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Penns Manor? Always try your hardest.
Who’s the one defender on the team you’d hate to face? Carter Smith
What is something Coach Packer taught you that you always try to remember? Teamwork.
What are your personal goals for the rest of the season? What are your team’s goals? 1,000 rushing yards, District 6 championship.
Where is your favorite place to compete? Our home turf.
What’s the sports movie you’d recommend to everybody? “Friday Night Lights”
If you could be the general manager for any sports team, which one and what’s your first move? Steelers, and I don’t know.
Who should start at QB for the Steelers in Week 1? Kenny Pickett
What is your best memory of playing football? Playing with my brother.