Max Hill had a big first half and a little second half, so things went exactly as planned for the Penns Manor Comets on Monday night.
Penns Manor closed the regular season and prepared for the playoffs by beating Belleville Mennonite, 68-50.
Hill entered the game needing 27 points to reach 1,000. He scored 25 in the first and the first bucket of the second to reach the milestone. Then, with the most important games ahead, he took a seat and watched the rest of the game from the bench.
“I’ve been coaching him since seventh grade,” Penns Manor coach Andy Lansberry said, “and to see him reach this milestone is so impressive. He’s honestly like a son to me. He’s a four-year starter, and I couldn’t be happier for him. And you know what kind of teammate he is because the guys were trying to get him the ball.”
They did so enough for Hill to can eight field goals in the first, including a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter, and one more bucket in the second half.
“He’s never been a big scorer, but he stepped it up this year,” Lansberry said. “He’s been our go-to guy, and everyone keys on him, but he still gives us 20 a night.”
Hill’s impressive senior year started in the fall as quarterback of the football team, which made it through the regular season unscathed, won the Heritage Conference championship and played in the District 6 Class 1A championship game. He led the area with 1,633 rushing yards, and he is believed to be the first Penns Manor athlete to stack up 2,000 rushing yards in football and 1,000 points in basketball.
“So he’s just a heck of an athlete,” Lansberry said. “He’s just such a great kid and a hard worker and he’s so good for us. I can’t say enough about him and how happy I am for him. The best part is he’s all about the team. He didn’t want this to be about him, and he just wants to keep going and make a run in the playoffs.
Penns Manor, which improved to .500 at 11-11 with its fourth win in six games, is ranked sixth in the District 6 Class 1A rankings. A likely matchup with second-ranked Harmony (20-2) awaits. Pairings are scheduled to be announced Thursday.
Harmony beat Penns Manor, 57-44, on Dec. 28, when the Comets were in the midst of playing their first 10 games away from home following an extended football season that limited the basketball team to two practices as a complete unit.
“There’s been a lot of adversity and a lot up and down,” Lansberry said. “We’ve been playing a lot better lately, and I think we’ve turned the corner.”
Alex Polenik and Mark Bagley scored 10 points apiece for Penns Manor. Carter Smith added nine. In all, nine Comets scored.
Quinn Renno scored 26 points for Belleville (9-11). He drained five 3-pointers.
UNITED 54, PENNS VALLEY 42: A trio of Lions hit double figures as United pulled past Penns Valley in a non-conference road game to close out the regular season as the No. 1 seed in District 6 Class 2A.
The 20-2 Lions fell behind 22-19 at halftime, used a 22-point third quarter to take an eight-point lead at 41-33 and continued to keep the Panthers at a distance in a 13-9 final frame.
United’s Brad Felix scored 15 points on the strength of six field goals. Joe Marino went 10-for-12 from the free throw line, including 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter, en route to 14 points, and Carter Payne drained a pair of 3s and scored 11 points.
Dakota Brodzina scored 12 points for Penns Valley (3-17).
Up next for back-to-back Heritage Conference champions is district playoffs. Pairings are set to be announced Thursday.
ARMSTRONG 76, INDIANA 44: Gavin Homer posted 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to lift Indiana over host Armstrong in a WPIAL non-section game to end its regular season.
The Riverhawks led 43-26 at halftime and outscored the Indians 33-18 the rest of the way.
Homer connected on six field goals, including one 3, and 7 of 11 free throw attempts. Four other Indians hit a 3: Stanford Webb, Evan Brocious, Jaden Petrovich and Tristan Redinger.
Cadin Olsen led Armstrong (12-9) with 22 points, and Jack Valasek followed with 13.
Indiana finished its season at 6-16 overall and 1-9 in Section 1-AAAA.
GIRLS
HOMER-CENTER 51, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 34: After losing to River Valley in the Heritage Conference championship game, Homer-Center returned to form in a win at Cambria Heights.
The Wildcats held the Highlanders to single digits in the first and second quarters to take a 20-11 halftime lead. Senior Macy Sardone unloaded 11 of Homer-Center’s 18 third-quarter points to extend the Wildcats’ advantage to 16 points at 38-22, and the Wildcats held on for a 13-12 final eight minutes.
Sardone finished with 22 points, with 18 coming in the second half. Molly Kosmack followed with 15 points on seven field goals, and Anna Cutshall and Sardone netted two 3-pointers apiece.
Sienna Kirsch posted 18 points for the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights ended its season 4-18.
Homer-Center holds the No. 3 spot in the District 6 Class 2A rankings at 16-5 with one last regular-season game to play Wednesday at Punxsutawney. District playoff pairings will be announced Thursday.
PENNS MANOR 42, TYRONE 37: Alyssa Altemus notched a double-double and Penns Manor overcame a halftime deficit to grab a road win over Tyrone in a non-conference game to end the regular season.
The Golden Eagles went up 12-8 after the first eight minutes and took a 20-16 lead in halftime. The Comets claimed the lead in a 13-6 third quarter, and Altemus scored 10 of Penns Manor’s 13 points in the fourth to seal the win.
Altemus led the Comets with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Allie Mumau netted 12 points, and Deja Gillo dished out seven assists to go with six points. Sarah Stiteler had eight points and four steals.
“I loved the way we battled all night long against a quality playoff team in their gym,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “It was a good, physical, playoff-like game.
“I think Alyssa would be the first to admit she didn’t play as well as she can in the first half, but in that fourth quarter you could see how much she has matured and how tough she has gotten. Her teammates did a great job getting her the ball in positions to score and she put the ball in the hoop.”
Kayelin Gibbons led Tyrone (12-10) with 16 points.
Penns Manor closed out the regular season at 17-5 while battling for third place with Homer-Center in the District 6 Class 2A rankings. District playoff matchup are scheduled to be announced Thursday.