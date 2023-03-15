The shots didn’t fall, and IUP didn’t defend its regional title.
IUP’s defense was good enough, but its offense continued to falter in a 70-53 loss to West Liberty (W.Va.) in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship game in front of 3,600 fans at the KCAC on Tuesday night.
The Crimson Hawks shot only 30.2 percent (16-for-53) from the field, finishing the first half with a 1-for-10 stretch and going the final 8:24 of the game without a field goal.
“We never got comfortable offensively,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “You can’t just impose your will on them defensively like you can some other teams. You have to score, and when you don’t, they get in transition and that creates fatigue. A lot of guys played a lot of minutes and played hard. This team never lacked grit, never lacked competiveness and stayed connected.”
West Liberty shot 50 percent (27-for-54) despite scoring 31 points below its season average of 101. Bryce Butler, the Mountain East Conference and Atlantic Region player of the year add the tournament MVP honor to his accolades. He torched IUP for 30 points. No other West Liberty player reached double figures but 10 scored.
IUP had only five players score. Ethan Porterfield led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tomiwa Sulaiman turned in 13 points and 11 rebounds. Shawndale Jones scored 12 points but was shut out in the second half.
IUP led 19-18 with 8:45 to go in the first half. West Liberty (31-3) outscored IUP 16-7 from that point and led by eight points, 34-26, at halftime. IUP’s only field goal in that stretch came when Jones scored with the final minute approaching.
In the second half, second-seeded West Liberty quickly stretched the lead to 11 against the top seed. IUP stayed within striking distance for most of the half, but the Hilltoppers put the game out of reach in the last six minutes.
“I just felt like the shots wouldn’t fall,” Jones, the PSAC West player of the year, said. “That’s what happens in a game sometimes, shots don’t fall. We felt like it would happen in the second half, but it never did. Our confidence was still high … and we just anticipated that we would make more and it never came.”
West Liberty unseated the Hawks and advanced to next week’s Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind. The Hilltoppers beat Pitt-Johnstown, Mercyhurst and IUP to claim the title.
“Anytime you win the region it’s special, and here’s the thing,” West Liberty coach Ben Howlett said. “We hear PSAC PSAC PSAC all the time. Well, we just played three PSAC schools and beat them. A little school from West Virginia won the regional tournament. That’s not being arrogant, but that’s what we hear all the time, and these guys had a little bit of chip on their shoulder.”
IUP had its 32-game home winning streak snapped. The Hawks finished the season ranked No. 3 in the country after spending seven weeks as the No. 1 team.
“Four No.1 seeds didn’t even get to the Sweet 16 game so it’s difficult, not easy,” Lombardi said. “So we’re thankful and appreciate that. … We’re not thankful with the final score, but we’re thankful that we were blessed enough to have the opportunity we had.”