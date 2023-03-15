iup region

Tomiwa Sulaiman and his IUP teammates saluted their fans at the KCAC after Tuesday’s loss to West Liberty in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship game.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

The shots didn’t fall, and IUP didn’t defend its regional title.

IUP’s defense was good enough, but its offense continued to falter in a 70-53 loss to West Liberty (W.Va.) in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship game in front of 3,600 fans at the KCAC on Tuesday night.

Tags