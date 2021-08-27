HOMER CITY — There were no first-game jitters for Cambria Heights in its official Heritage Conference debut as the Highlanders played solid on both sides of the ball and dominated in special teams on their way to a 23-14 victory over Homer-Center on a hot, humid opening night for high school football.
“We knew Homer-Center was going to be tough,” Cambria Height coach Jarrod Lewis said. “They are a very physical football team, and we are fortunate to get out of here with a win tonight.”
The game remained scoreless until the 7:04 mark of the second quarter when Cambria Heights junior quarterback found Tanner Trybus down the left sideline for a 50-yard touchdown pass. Trybus made the catch, broke a tackle from a Homer-Center defensive back and stayed inbounds, putting the Highlanders on the scoreboard first. The extra point snap was mishandled, but Stockley alertly picked the fumble up and raced in the left end zone to make it 8-0 Cambria Heights.
That second-quarter splash play was big in providing Cambria Heights with the first momentum shift of the evening.
“That was huge getting that big play. It’s shifts the momentum our way,” senior captain Ryan Haluska said. “They are a very physical team and put it to us early on, so that was big.”
“I’ll take it,” Lewis said of the big play. “I thought we made some big plays tonight that really helped us, but we came up big on defense as well.”
The Heights defense posted a first half shutout while limiting the Wildcats to 52 total yards during the first two quarters.
“Defensively I was pretty happy with the way we played tonight, but obviously there is always room for improvement,” Lewis said.
The Highlanders were nothing short of dominant on special teams as well tonight. Junior Tanner Trybus scored his second touchdown of the game when he ran the second half kickoff back to put the Highlanders up 14-0. Kicker Zechariah Scott converted on the extra point, making it 15-0.
Homer-Center coach Greg Page admitted that the special teams play an important role and something that will need some work.
“That’s just it,” he said. “The mistakes in special teams was too much and it proved to be a key tonight.”
Homer-Center bounced right back after the kick return, scoring on a five-play 49-yard drive that was capped off with Senior Collin Troup’s 37-yard run to cut the lead to 15-6. Caleb Palmer’s catch from quarterback Cole McAnulty on the two-point conversion brought the Wildcats to within seven points early in the second half.
Page liked what he say out of his skill players.
“We have several and I thought that they ran the ball well tonight,” he said. “They showed up throughout the game and I can’t fault them for their effort.”
Homer-Center put together an impressive defensive stand on a long Cambria Heights third-quarter drive to get the ball back on down late in the third quarter.
Again, special teams’ mistakes came into play again when a bad snap sailed over punter Michael Krejocic’s head into the end zone. Krejocic fell on the ball in the end zone for a safety, putting the Highlanders up 17-8 with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter.
At this point, Cambria Heights went back to using the clock and grinding it out on the ground. After yet another solid kick return from Trybus brought the ball all the way to the Homer Center 8-yard line, the Highlanders needed only three plays to convert. Haluska slammed it in from 3 yards out, putting Cambria Heights up 23-8.
Homer-Center answered with the game’s only fourth-quarter score. Sophomore Landon Hill carried the ball seven straight times for 43 yards before Justin Walbeck sprinted in from 10 yards out to make it 23-14.
Page remained positive about his team after a hard-fought defeat.
“We have to clean up some of the mistakes we made tonight on special teams but for the most part, I can’t complain,” he said. “With the way the schedule is, we have a tough game week in and week out. We have to get ready for Northern Cambria next week in what will be another tough game atmosphere. I’m confident in our kids getting better for next week.”