BELLEFONTE — Homer-Center coach Nick Moore knew during warmups Tuesday night that his Wildcats were in the zone. It only took a few minutes for the Millersburg Indians to learn it, too.
The Wildcats used tight defense and opportunistic offense to pounce on the Indians and roll to a mercy-rule shortened 59-29 win over Millersburg in the second round of the PIAA Class Class 2A girls’ playoffs at Bald Eagle High School.
“I’m elated,” said Moore, whose team improved to 22-7 and will play District 1 runner-up Sacred Heart Academy in the state quarterfinals on Friday. “We were effective offensively and defensively, and we did everything we set out to do.”
The main thing Moore wanted his team to do was start fast, and the Wildcats did just that. They scored early and often and led 22-6 after one quarter and 40-13 at halftime. Contrast that with Homer-Center’s first-round win over Chartiers-Houston last Friday — when the Wildcats scored only eight points in the game’s first 13 minutes — and it’s clear why the fast start was so important.
“The start against Chartiers-Houston was because we missed a lot of easy shots,” Moore said. “In practice this week, we stressed to make sure they were focused from the start of the game, and they really did that tonight. I could tell before the game even started that they were in the zone tonight, and we got a great start because of it.”
Forward Molly Kosmack led the Wildcats with 18 points. Alaina Fabin had 11 and Ashlyn Kerr scored 10. Kosmack, a 6-foot-0 center, was unstoppable in one-on-one matchups that Millersburg (17-7) just couldn’t win.
“Molly works extremely hard,” Moore said. “I really think she’s one of the better post players in the state of PA at the 2-A level.”
The Wildcats also got a boost off the bench from junior Meegan Williams, who had nine points and dished out several assists and grabbed a few steals.
“She’s a great athlete,” Moore said of Williams. “She works extremely hard on her defense, and she takes a lot of pride in it. She’s getting better offensively. She brings a lot to our team, and I think our top six (players) are pretty good.”
The win puts Homer-Center back in the round of eight for the second year in a row. Last season, the Wildcats lost to Bellwood-Antis by four, but Moore doesn’t want his team to look too far down the road this season. He’d rather them enjoy the ride.
“We say it all the time, to take note of where you’re at,” Moore said. “It’s been a special two years. I’m proud of the way the girls have played and I’m excited to keep going.”