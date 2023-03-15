BELLEFONTE — Homer-Center coach Nick Moore knew during warmups Tuesday night that his Wildcats were in the zone. It only took a few minutes for the Millersburg Indians to learn it, too.

The Wildcats used tight defense and opportunistic offense to pounce on the Indians and roll to a mercy-rule shortened 59-29 win over Millersburg in the second round of the PIAA Class Class 2A girls’ playoffs at Bald Eagle High School.

