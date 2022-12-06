Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone and Meegan Williams have been selected to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team.
The duo were among 40 players selected in the Class 1A field.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 4:44 am
Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone and Meegan Williams have been selected to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team.
The duo were among 40 players selected in the Class 1A field.
Sardone, a 5-foot-6 senior setter, and Williams, a 5-8 junior outside hitter, were the only local players selected to the team. Sardone was one of 25 seniors selected, and Williams was one of 14 juniors. Only one sophomore was selected.
Homer-Center, which finished ranked fifth in the state, won its second straight Heritage Conference championship, played for the District 6 title and advanced to the second round of the state tournament after knocking off previously undefeated and WPIAL champion Frazier in the first round.
