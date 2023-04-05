SALTSBURG — After dropping both games of a doubleheader against United on Monday, Homer-Center rebounded with a 14-9 win over Kiski Prep on the road in a non-conference high school baseball game on Tuesday.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first. Braden Dunn kicked off scoring on a wild pitch, Brayden Rado and Nash Budner each singled in a run, a walk brought in another and Drew Fisher stole home.
Not to be outdone, the Cougars brought in seven runs in the bottom of the second to take a 7-5 lead.
Homer-Center kept battling, tying it in the top of the third by scoring on a wild pitch and an error. The Wildcats strung together a five-run fourth inning highlighted by an RBI double by Owen Saiani, a two-run single by Rado and another single by Cameron Cavalier to make it 12-8.
Homer tacked on a run in each of the fifth and six innings to pull out the victory.
“We didn’t play well last night,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said, “and this was a good response by our boys. I’m proud of them. These guys were tired. We went up five, and (Kiski Prep) came back and put up seven. They could’ve caved, but they found a way to come back and keep adding on. That’s something we needed.”
Rado went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Saiana doubled twice and Budner had three hits for the Wildcats.
Oliver Marceau stroked three singles to lead Kiski Prep’s offense.
Dunn got the win, and Marceau took the loss.
Homer-Center (4-3) plays host to Bishop Carroll on April 12.
INDIANA 8, KISKI AREA 3: Indiana split a doubleheader against Kiski Area at home in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA matchup on Tuesday.
The Indians lost the first game, 5-1.
Indiana tied the game at 1 in the top of the third inning, but the Cavaliers responded with four runs in the bottom half and held on for the win.
Trevor Smith doubled, while Gavin Homer and Andrew McGee each singled for Indiana’s three hits.
Dominic DiNinno posted two RBIs, and Jacob Bucci stroked a double for Kiski Area.
Jacob Smith struck out 10 in the win, and Homer suffered the loss in Game 1.
Indiana’s bats got hot in the second game for an 8-3 win despite committing five errors.
Kiski Area led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, where the Indians drove in seven runs to claim the lead and win.
Ben Ryan smacked a home run and singled for two RBIs, Nick Love had two RBIs and Steven Budash doubled twice as the Indians put up eight runs on eight hits.
Bucci and Nathan Witt each hit a double, and Wyatt Krough brought in two RBIs on two singles for the Cavaliers (3-3).
Conner Geesey got the win, coming in to pitch the final two innings in relief of Ryan Okopal. Lebryn Smith took the loss.
Indiana (2-4) travels to Derry on Thursday.
BISHOP CARROLL 10, PENNS MANOR 0: Penns Manor couldn’t get the bats going in a shutout loss to Bishop Carroll on the road in a non-conference game.
The Huskies scored seven runs in the first inning and tacked on three more to get the mercy rule win in five innings.
Ashton Courvina and Tyler Mellott each singled for the Comets’ two hits.
Kayden Detwiler suffered the loss, and Preston Gillin struck out six in the win.
Penns Manor (2-2) travels to Richland today.
SOFTBALL
MONITEAU 10, WEST SHAMOKIN 6: West Shamokin fell behind early and couldn’t find a way to climb back in a loss to Moniteau at home.
Moniteau led 6-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning. Malena Stewart doubled in a run to get the Wolves on the board, and Aleya Talmadge brought in Stewart on an RBI single to chip away another run, 6-2.
Lily Jordan scored Cameron Vandervort on a sacrifice fly and Stewart stroked another double to make it a two-run game, 6-4, at the end of the third inning.
The Warriors scored four runs over the fifth and sixth innings to pull ahead 10-4. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wolves scored two runs on a pair of wild pitches but couldn’t spark a rally.
Stewart led with two RBIs on two doubles, Maddie McConnell also smacked a double and Jordan hit two singles for West Shamokin (2-3).
Autumn Stewart doubled and homered for four RBIs to lead Moniteau (2-2).
Mariska Shunk earned the win on the mound. Leah Mondi suffered the loss.
West Shamokin welcomes Penns Manor today.
SOUTHMORELAND 2, LIGONIER VALLEY 0: Cheyenne Piper and Sydnee Foust combined to fan 20 opposing batters, but a two-run home run by Amarah McCutcheon pushed host Southmoreland over Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game on Monday.
Ruby Wallace had three hits and Neve Dowden had one for the Rams.
Maddie Brown earned the win for Southmoreland.
Ligonier Valley (1-1 overall, 0-1 section) hosts Yough today in another section contest.