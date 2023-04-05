HS-sports-roundup.png

SALTSBURG — After dropping both games of a doubleheader against United on Monday, Homer-Center rebounded with a 14-9 win over Kiski Prep on the road in a non-conference high school baseball game on Tuesday.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first. Braden Dunn kicked off scoring on a wild pitch, Brayden Rado and Nash Budner each singled in a run, a walk brought in another and Drew Fisher stole home.

