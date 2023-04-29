How do you distinguish between two high-scoring guards who earned all-state first-team honors after leading their teams on unprecedented journeys to state championship games?
How do you distinguish between the two head coaches who led their teams on those once-in-a-lifetime journeys?
The answer is simple: You don’t.
That’s why Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone and River Valley’s Ava Persichetti share the All-Gazette Player of the Year honor on the All-Gazette Girls’ Basketball Team.
It’s why their leaders, River Valley’s Ricc Brown and Homer-Center’s Nick Moore, share the Coach of the Year award.
Sardone, a 5-foot-7 senior guard, earned the player of the year honor for the second straight year. Only this time she shares it with Persichetti, a 5-9 sophomore who surpassed 1,000 points in her second season while leading the area in scoring at 19.8 points per game, slightly ahead of Sardone’s 18.0.
The coaches, meanwhile, kept their teams on track throughout a long season. Brown led River Valley to the District 6 Class 3A championship before the Panthers made a run in the state playoffs, and the 29-3 Panthers, in their second season after the consolidation of Blairsville and Saltsburg high schools, made it all the way to the last game of the season.
River Valley opened the state playoffs with a wins over Laurel, Side Academy and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of the WPIAL. The Panthers lost to Dunmore (42-30) in the championship game.
Moore led Homer-Center to the District 6 Class 2A title for the second straight season. The Wildcats compiled a 24-8 record, with three of the losses coming to River Valley, and they were dominant in the playoffs, beating four opponents by an average of 30.8 points per game before losing to Kennedy Catholic (65-45) in the championship game.
Sardone and Persichetti lead a first team that includes Indiana standouts Eve Fiala and Katie Kovalchick and Marion Center’s Lydia Miller.
Fiala is the lone Division I basketball recruit on the team. A 6-foot-6 forward, 1,000-point scorer and all-state pick, she recently committed to Division I Dayton of the Atlantic-10 Conference. She and Kovalchick are slated to play in the Roundball Classic on May 20 at Geneva College.
On the boys’ side, the United pair of senior guard/forward Brad Felix and coach Matt Rodkey lead the way. Felix led the area in scoring at 20.7 points per game and ranked second in rebounding at 9.2 while helping the Lions claim a second straight Heritage Conference title and a first District 6 Class 2A championship.
Rodkey, in only his third season, led the Lions to a 25-3 record.
The rest of the first team consists of United’s Joe Marino, Penns Manor’s Max Hill, Indiana’s Gavin Homer and Portage’s Mason Kargo.
Players from Indiana and the 10 Heritage Conference schools were eligible for the teams.
