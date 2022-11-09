PERRYOPOLIS — Homer-Center pulled off a shocker Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats upended Frazier, the reigning undefeated WPIAL champion, in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A girls’ volleyball playoffs. Homer-Center won in convincing fashion, trailing only twice while sweeping three sets, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16.
Meegan Williams paced the Wildcats with 16 kills and five digs. Ashlyn Kerr had eight kills and five digs, and Alaina Fabin chipped in six kills and five block assists. Ali Schmidt turned in five kills, four solo blocks and three block assists. Molly Kosmack added five solo blocks and two block assists.
Macy Sardone had 31 assists and 2 service aces.
The victory sent the Wildcats in the state quarterfinals opposite another district champion.
Next up for Homer-Center (17-4), the District 6 runner-up and Heritage Conference champion, is Maplewood, the District 10 champion. Maplewood advanced with a sweep of District 9 runner-up Elk County Catholic (16-2) and claimed its 20th win against three losses this season.
The quarterfinal match is Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
In Tuesday’s other state tournament contest involving a local team, United lost to Winchester Thurston, 9-0, in the first round of the Class 1A boys’ soccer tournament.
United, coming off its first District 6 championship, closed the season at 15-4-1. Winchester Thurston, which has won two straight WPIAL titles, improved to 17-1-1.