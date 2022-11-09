HOMER CENTER LOGOS

PERRYOPOLIS — Homer-Center pulled off a shocker Tuesday evening.

The Wildcats upended Frazier, the reigning undefeated WPIAL champion, in the opening round of the PIAA Class 1A girls’ volleyball playoffs. Homer-Center won in convincing fashion, trailing only twice while sweeping three sets, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16.

