Homer-Center pulled out a victory in five sets but West Shamokin fell in five in the District 6 Class 1A girls’ volleyball semifinals on Wednesday.
The Wildcats, the third-seed, knocked off second-seeded West Branch, 3-2, while fourth-seeded West Shamokin lost to top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle, 3-2.
Homer-Center (17-1) advanced to play Bishop Guilfoyle (21-1) for the district championship at noon Saturday at Altoona High School. Homer-Center has won 10 matches in a row, with its lone loss to Cambria Heights, and Bishop Guilfoyle had won nine in a row, with its lone loss to Bedford.
Both teams are assured berths in the state tournament.
Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone powered the offense with 45 assists, and Bela Bence recorded 15 service points. Meegan Williams led at the net with 20 kills along with Marlee kochman, who had 11 kills and 14 blocks, and Gabi Page, who had eight kills and 22 blocks. Mya Fatula and Anna Cutshall led the back end with a combined 36 digs. Ashlyn Kerr served the match-clinching ace.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Indiana rolled over Gateway by a combined 88-10 score in junior high girls’ basketball games Wednesday.
Julia Antonacci made four 3-point field goals for 12 points in Indiana’s 46-4 romp in the eighth-grade game. Addy Hutton and Anna Carnovale combined for 18.
Indiana won the seventh-grade game, 42-6. Each player scored for Indiana, led by Sophianna Sidikou with 10 points, Allison Lichtenfels with eight and Emma Todd and Rachel Livermore with six apiece.