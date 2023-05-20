Homer-Center couldn’t bring the bats to life, bowing out of District 6 Class 2A baseball playoffs in the first round in an 8-1 loss at Mount Union on Friday.
The Trojans scored their first run on an error in the second inning, added five more in the fourth and capped the win with a two-run sixth.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats committed four errors and were held to three hits.
Brayden Rado singled twice and brought in Homer-Center’s lone run on a shot to center field in the sixth inning. Caleb Palmer had the other hit.
Ryan Plank doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Braylan Knable had two hits, including a double, for the second-seeded Trojans.
Bryce Danish struck out 13, issued two walks and earned the win in a full-game effort.
Owen Saiani took the loss, fanning five and allowing six runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings.
Mount Union (20-1) advanced to the semifinals against sixth-seeded West Branch on Thursday.
Homer-Center closed the season at 12-9.
BALD EAGLE 3, UNITED 0: Bald Eagle’s Tyler Serb tossed a one-hitter and shut out United, 3-0, in the opening round of District 6 Class 2A baseball playoffs at home Friday.
The top-seeded Bald Eagles scored two runs in the second inning on wild pitches and added a third on Justin Bisel’s single.
Travis Timko singled in the fifth for the eighth-seeded Lions’ only hit.
Carson Nagle led Bald Eagle with a pair of hits, and Kaden Burns doubled.
Serb fanned 13, with 62 of his 83 pitches going for strikes, and didn’t issue a walk in seven innings.
Five pitchers took the mound for United, with starter Brad Felix suffering the loss in 12/3 innings.
Bald Eagle (16-4) moved on to face fifth-seeded Richland in the semifinals Thursday.
United closed the season at 11-10.
