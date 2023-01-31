Molly Kosmack recorded her 1,000th career rebound a week after reaching 1,000 career points in Homer-Center’s 56-30 rout of Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game at the HomerDome on Monday.
Kosmack scored all 12 of her points in a 19-4 first quarter by the Wildcats, who led 36-11 at halftime. Homer-Center pulled out a 20-19 edge in the second half.
Three other Wildcats landed in double figures. Macy Sardone poured in a game-high 22 points on 10 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. Meegan Williams posted 12 points, and Alaina Fabin chipped in 10.
Sienna Kirsch scored 12 points and Hannah Hite had 11 to lead the Highlanders (4-13, 3-7 conference).
Homer-Center (13-5, 8-3) maintained its hold on second place in the Heritage West with a berth in the semifinals still hanging on the line. The Wildcats need a United loss to River Valley on Saturday or a win in one of their two remaining games beginning this evening against West Shamokin followed by its conference finale against Marion Center on Thursday.
Cambria Heights plays host to Penns Manor this evening.
UNITED 63, MARION CENTER 54: When Marion Center and United met on Jan. 5, the Lions suffered a 52-47 setback.
Mollee Fry made sure it didn’t happen again, pouring in a career-high 29 points to pull United past Marion Center at home in a Heritage Conference game.
Fry and Lauren Donelson combined for 25 points in a 34-27 first half by the Lions. The Stingers made up ground in a 14-10 third quarter that shrank United’s lead to three at 44-41 before the Lions put up 19 points in the final eight minutes.
“It was a game of runs,” United coach Paul Hall said. “They never had the lead but they tied it up one time.”
Fry netted five 3-point field goals, hitting at least one each quarter, and went 6-for-8 from the free throw line.
“Mollee just hit clutch shot after clutch shot,” Hall said. “When they made a run she’d come down and hit a clutch shot.”
Donelson followed with 16 points on seven field goals.
“They pressed us the whole game and put pressure on our guards,” Hall said, “and Maddy (McGinnis) and Ashley (Donelson) and Lauren (Donelson) and Mollee did a heck job breaking the press, not like the first time when we kept throwing the ball away.”
Four Stingers reached double figures with Lydia Miller leading the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Kaelee Elkin drained four 3s and scored 14 points. Mya Lipsie and Natalie Black notched 10 points apiece, and Lipsie yanked down 14 rebounds.
The victory kept United (14-5, 8-4 conference) in the running for the second Heritage Conference West playoff berth, but the Lions need help. They need a victory at River Valley on Saturday and Homer-Center’s losses to West Shamokin and Marion Center in its final two games.
United is tied for fourth with Penns Manor in the District 6 Class 2A rankings.
“Tonight is where you want to be at this stage playing good basketball right now,” Hall said. “We’ve just got to keep it going.”
United plays at Central Cambria on Friday.
Marion Center (12-9, 7-5) plays host to Homer-Center on Thursday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 55, LIGONIER VALLEY 41: Syd McCray and Sophie Yard dumped in 19 point apiece as Apollo-Ridge beat Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
The Vikings held the Rams to five points in the first quarter and took a 31-20 lead into halftime. Apollo extended its edge with a 17-4 third quarter before Ligonier Valley also rallied with 17 points in the final eight minutes.
McCray grabbed seven rebounds, and Yard posted a pair of 3s. Brinley Toland had six rebounds and five assists to go with her 14 points, including two 3-pointers, for the Vikings.
Lyla Barr led the Rams with 14 points, and Sydnee Foust followed with 11. Misty Mille connected on two 3s and had eight points.
Both teams play Thursday. Apollo-Ridge (15-3, 5-2 section) welcomes Deer Lakes, and Ligonier Valley (2-14, 0-7) travels to Burrell.
BOYS
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 69, PENNS MANOR 65: Parker Farabaugh drained seven 3-point field goals and four Highlanders reached double figures as Cambria Heights pushed Penns Manor to the brink of elimination in the Heritage Conference East with road victory.
Farabaugh posted four 3s in a 22-17 first quarter by the Highlanders and dropped another in the second quarter as Cambria Heights took a 34-26 edge into halftime.The Highlanders held a 51-40 advantage going into the fourth quarter when the Comets piled on 25 points but fell four short of a comeback.
Farabaugh finished with 23 points, and Logan Baker followed with 19. Carter Lamb (13) and Chase Rogal (10) combined for 23 points on 10-for-17 free throw shooting.
Max Hill poured in 28 points for the Comets on 10 field goals, including four 3s. Mark Bagley and Kolten Kerchensky chipped in 14 points apiece. Kerchensky also had four 3-pointers.
The win ties Cambria Heights (9-10, 6-6 conference) with rival Northern Cambria for second place in the Heritage Conference East. Penns Manor (5-7, 8-11) fell to third, but has a decisive game against the Colts on Wednesday.
Cambria Heights plays host to Purchase Line on Wednesday.
UNITED 75, MARION CENTER 26: Dylan Dishong led four United starters in double figures with 19 points and the Lions used a 31-point first quarter to roll past Marion Center in a Heritage conference game.
United sank four 3-pointers and seven Lions hit the scoring column by the end of a first quarter.United continued to pile on the points, using a 19-7 second-quarter advantage to lead at halftime, 50-15.
Joe Marino scored nine of United’s 19 third-quarter points, and the Lions held Marion Center to a pair of field goals to push the lead to 69-19.{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”} {/span} The Stingers grabbed a 7-6 advantage over the final eight minutes.
Marino and Brad Felix each added 13 points for United, and Tyler Robertson dropped three 3-pointers en route to 11 points.Isaac Worthington just missed double figures with eight points.
Cameron Pack hit a 3-pointer and led Marion Center with seven points.
Marion Center (3-16) travels to Homer-Center on Wednesday.{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”} {/span} United (18-1, 12-1) welcomes Berlin on Thursday.{span class=”x_ContentPasted0”} {/span}
DERRY 64, APOLLO-RIDGE 35: Gabe Carbonara and Nate Papuga combined to score 42 points, and Derry put together a lopsided first half against visiting Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
Carbonara scored 18 points and Derry connected on five 3-pointers to lift the host to a 43-12 halftime lead. Apollo-Ridge outscored the Trojans in the second half, 23-21, behind 15 points from Jake Mull, who led the Vikings with 19 points.
Carbonara scored a game-high 24 points and Papuga had 18 for Derry (8-8, 45).
Apollo-Ridge (1-18, 0-10) plays host to Riverview on Wednesday.
PORTAGE 78, PURCHASE LINE 23: Mason Kargo and Andrew Miko each notched double-doubles as Portage rolled over host Purchase Line for its 10th consecutive victory in a Heritage Conference game.
The Mustangs went on a 27-0 run to start the game, leading 18-0 after the first eight minutes and holding a 48-11 edge at halftime. Portage outscored the Red Dragons 30-12 in the second half.
Kargo dished out 10 assists and grabbed six rebounds to go with 13 points. Luke Scarton scored a team-high 14 points, and Body Layo chipped in 12. Andrew Miko pulled down 10 boards and had six helpers on top of 10 points.
Andrew Beer led the Red Dragons with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
Portage (20-1, 13-0 conference), the Heritage East champ, welcomes second-place River Valley on Feb. 7 in the conference semifinals.
Purchase Line (3-16, 1-11) travels to Cambria Heights on Wednesday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 58, HOMER-CENTER 44: West Shamokin celebrated senior night with a win over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wolves pulled ahead 15-8 after eight minutes and 33-13 after the second quarter. The Wildcats poured in 21 points in the third quarter to get back within nine points at 43-34, but West Shamokin finished strong with a 15-10 final frame.
All three of the Wolves’ seniors scored. Devin Hatch-Cousins netted 10 points and added 10 rebounds and three assists for a double-double. Sean McCullough had six assists and four rebounds to go with his 15 points, and Niko Buffone tallied eight points and two assists. Sophomore Braydn Rodgers scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds and three steals.
Angelo Alexander led Homer-Center with 18 points, and Owen Siani added 11 points, including three 3s.
Both teams play Wednesday. Homer-Center (3-15) welcomes Marion Center, and West Shamokin (7-11) travels to River Valley.