MOLLY KOSMACK

Molly Kosmack recorded her 1,000th career rebound a week after reaching 1,000 career points in Homer-Center’s 56-30 rout of Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game at the HomerDome on Monday.

Kosmack scored all 12 of her points in a 19-4 first quarter by the Wildcats, who led 36-11 at halftime. Homer-Center pulled out a 20-19 edge in the second half.

