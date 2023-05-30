SHIPPENSBURG — Not all stories have a storybook ending.
Justley Sharp found that out the hard way on Saturday.
By some cruel, poetic justice, the Homer-Center senior fell short of her goal of a second state title this weekend, finishing in second place in the Class 2A girls’ shot put at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
On Friday, she won the discus title for the second straight year. The following day, she entered the state meet as the top seed in the shot put, but it didn’t produce the desires result. Sharp’s throw of 44 feet, 7¼ inches earned her a silver medal as she finished behind Richland’s Sasha Garnett, who won with a throw of 45-5¾.
“It’s not the way I wanted to go out,” said Sharp, who will continue her career at Bucknell University. “I didn’t want to, obviously, lose my last competition, but I think it’s some sort of a poetic end, and it just shows that there’s more there. There’s more that I can achieve, and I think I have the capacity to go get it. It just didn’t happen today. That big throw that we were hoping for wasn’t there, but it will be, and I’m OK waiting for it.”
“We’ve been competing with each other for two years now,” Garnett said. “I look up to her. She’s a great thrower. She really motivates me.”
River Valley’s Emily Jackson claimed a third-place medal with a career-best throw of 39-11¾. Entering the PIAA meet, Jackson had never thrown over 38 feet. Not only did she do that on three of her six throws, she also exceeded her previous personal best by more than 2 feet, with her best throw coming on the final attempt of the day.
In other words, Jackson had a career day.
“I did. I really did,” the River Valley junior said. “When I let the last one fly, and I watched where it hit, I don’t know, I kind of blacked out, honestly. When they read it off, the first thing that entered my mind was, ‘Ugh, a quarter-inch from 40.’ But then I was like, ‘You just PR’d by 2 feet, you have a third-place medal waiting for you.’ You’re in Shippensburg, that’s not what you should’ve thought. But yes, I was very happy.”
Jackson matched her previous personal-best of 37-10 on her first throw of the day. That’s when she knew she was going to have a good day.
“And after I hit that first one, I knew, ‘OK, good start,’” she said. “But I’ve been throwing 37 feet since last year here (at Shippensburg), and I was like, ‘I’m going to throw more today.’ Then I hit 38, and I was happy with that. Totally content. I was like, ‘OK, this has gone well.’ And then hitting 39, almost 40, that was just the sprinkles on top of this day.”
Jackson entered the meet seeded sixth, so a state medal wasn’t out of the realm of possibility since the top eight finishers in each event earn a medal. But third place took her by surprise.
“I thought maybe fourth, maybe even fifth. I’ll throw 38 feet hopefully,” she said. “That was the goal. I was pretty confident that I’d medal, but having a third-place medal and a crazy PR for me, it’s hard to put into words. I’m so just happy right now.”
In the 2A boys’ shot put competition, Penns Manor sophomore Alex Polenik placed eighth with a throw of 49-6¼. It was far from his best, but it was good enough to earn him a second PIAA medal of the weekend, and that’s all that mattered. He also placed fifth on Friday in the discus.
“Yeah, I would say I had a successful weekend,” Polenik said. “Getting two medals in the two events that you compete in in the state meet is definitely an accomplishment, and I’m excited to get two medals this weekend.”
